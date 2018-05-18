SLO High baseball cruises to playoff win behind Benson’s big left arm

San Luis Obispo High School junior pitcher Cooper Benson admits he didn’t have his best stuff Friday afternoon against Oxnard in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, but his off days are still better than most.
Using his powerful fastball hovering in the upper-mid to upper 80s, the lefty and Arizona State commit gave up just one hit and struck out seven in five innings of work as the Tigers cruised to a 6-0 win to open what Benson hopes will be a deep playoff run.
Benson said the playoff feel and the 3:15 p.m. start time messed with his pitching routine a bit, but he still felt comfortable at the plate. He was 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.
After scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Tigers got a big boost from junior Wils Guy, who took a pitch deep over the right-center-field fence for a two-run home run in the second inning to put SLO High (24-6, 17-4 PAC 8) up 4-0. Sophomore Milo Merk and senior Noah Cracknell also had two hits apiece in a game SLO High controlled from start to finish.
“We are definitely playing the best we have all season right now,” SLO High head coach Brian Wong said.
SLO High, the PAC 8 champions and the only SLO County baseball team left in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the first round, will have another home game Tuesday at 3:15 against Arlington (Riverside) in the second round. Senior Ollie Hicks is expected to get the start against Arlington (21-10).
