Atascadero softball's sensational sophomore starts CIF playoff run with another no-hitter

Atascadero High School sophomore Bailey Doherty isn't sure how many no-hitters she has this season.
"My coaches yell at me if I keep track," Doherty said.
Whatever the count — her coach estimates around three or four, including a perfect game against Mission Prep earlier this season — add another to the list.
Doherty struck out 11 batters on the way to a no-hitter Thursday in an 8-0 win over St. Bonaventure in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. She was and a walk and an error away from another perfect game
She also led the team with three hits and and two RBI.
Doherty was one of the best players for Atascadero last year, but she has elevated her game even higher this season and has the Greyhounds in the hunt for a division title.
"I just feel a little more comfortable than last year. I really pulled together my mental game," said Doherty, who has had an ERA well under 1.00 all season.
PAC 8-champion Atascadero (21-3, 13-1 PAC 8), ranked No. 5 in Division 3, will have another home game Tuesday against Wilson (Long Beach).
Templeton softball stays undefeated
A two-run home run by freshman Isabella Backer in the bottom of the third inning was the difference for the Templeton (23-0, 14-0 Los Padres) softball team in a 2-1 win over Quartz Hill in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
The Los Padres League champions, who came into the game as the No. 4-ranked team in Division 5, got another big performance from junior pitcher Ashley Daugherty. The Texas A&M commit gave up three hits, including a solo home run, and struck out 13 batters to get the win.
Templeton will play again Tuesday (location and opponent to be determined).
Other Playoff Scores
Baseball
Division 2: Santa Barbara 8, Paso Robles 1 (Tuesday)
Division 4: Sierra Vista 4, Atascadero 0; Windward 2, Templeton 1 (8 innings)
Softball
Division 3: El Modena 7, SLO High 3
Division 4: Paso Robles 8, South El Monte 5
Division 6: Nipomo 43, Notre Dame Academy 11 (Tuesday)
Comments