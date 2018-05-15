Paso Robles High thrower among 24 who qualified for track and field CIF division finals

San Luis Obispo County track and field athletes competed at the CIF-Southern Section Prelims on Saturday.
Here is a list of those that made it to the CIF-Southern Section Finals that will be held at El Camino Junior College in Torrance on Saturday aiming to earn a spot in the Top 9 and advance to the Masters Meet the following weekend.
Paso Robles (Division 2)
Junior Kimberly Buchanan finished in fourth place and set a personal record with a throw of 40-07 1/2 in the shot put.
Senior Cade England finished in second place in the triple jump with a leap of 44-11 3/4 to qualify.
Arroyo Grande (Division 2)
Senior Darius Jackson (21-07 3/4) and junior Justice Fair (21-04 1/2) both qualified in the long jump.
SLO High (Division 3)
Junior Madeline Fletcher advanced to the Division 3 finals in the 800-meter race running 2:19:33 to finish in seventh place.
Junior Anneke Moerdorf qualified for the finals in triple jump (38-01, second place), high jump (5-3, second place) and the long jump with the top mark of the day, 18-2.
The girls 4x400 relay team of Kathryn ZagRodny, Lily Svetich, Kylie Haidet and Madeline Fletcher with a 4:03 to finish in seventh.
Senior Nicole Liddicoat qualified in the pole vault clearing 9-9”to finish in ninth place.
Atascadero (Division 3)
Junior Xavier Gonzales finished ninth in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:41.28 to qualify.
Nipomo (Division 4)
Junior Devin Diaz ran 9:49.43 in the 3,200 to qualify seventh.
Junior Cole Bajema qualified in eighth place with a time of 50.62 in the 400.
Junior Madelyn Witcher qualified in third place in the discus with a throw of 112-04.
Templeton (Division 4)
Freshman Merran Grindley finished fourth with a time of 16.01 in the 100-meter hurdles.
Senior Julia Aurignac ran a 47.83 in the 300 hurdles to finish in fifth.
Junior Isabel Smith qualified in the discus with a throw of 104-11.
Sophomore Thomas Rodda had a triple jump of 45-05 1/2 to book a spot in the finals.
Junior Kade Gaertner threw 44-00 3/4 in the shot put to qualify.
Morro Bay (Division 4)
Sophomore Joey Ruddell tied for first in the high jump by clearing 6-02.
Three Pirate pole vaulters qualified including sophomore Tyler Collins (12-00), sophomore Tyler Brady (11-06) and sophomore Orion Solu (11-06).
Nipomo Wins Swim Championship
The Nipomo boys swim team won the Division 3 championship at the Riverside Aquatic Center Thursday — it's first division swim title in school history.
Nipomo out-scored second-place Yorba Linda 241-228.5 and scored in nine of the 11 events to win the title. Yorba Linda won the swim meet but was outscored 46-0 in diving.
Nipomo also won its fourth-straight Los Padres League swim and dive title this season.
Baseball, softball playoffs begin
Playoff baseball and softball begins this week with playoff games starting Tuesday.
The San Luis Obispo baseball team, PAC 8 champions and No. 3 ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Division 3, starts with a home game against either Oxnard/Campbell Hall on at 3:15 p.m. Friday. Los Padres League champions Templeton will play at 3:15 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Windward/Lancaster in Division 4 action.
Other Games
Baseball: Atascadero at Sierra Vista (Division 4) on Thursday
Softball: Undefeated Los Padres League champions Templeton hosts Quartz Hill in a Division 5 playoff game Thursday, and PAC 8 champions Atascadero begin their Division 3 playoff run Thursday at home against St. Bonaventure.
SLO High (Division 3) hosts El Modena and Paso Robles (Division 4) is on the road against South El Monte, both on Thursday.
A.G boys tennis advances
The Arroyo Grande boys tennis team won a tough quarterfinal match in a tiebreaker (9-9, 84-79) at Santa Margarita High in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff match Monday after being way down.
A.G. went 3-3 in the first round, 2-4 in the second and 4-2 in the third. The No. 1 doubles team of Austin Bricker/Dylan Black swept their sets 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1. Arroyo Grande (18-5 overall) will face the No. 1 seed Great Oak at home Wednesday in the semifinals.
The SLO High boys tennis team, PAC 8 champions, was knocked out of the playoffs by Huntington Beach (10-8) in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
Boys Volleyball Ends
The SLO High boys volleyball team won its first two matches of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs (3-0 over Cate, 3-0 over Bell Gardens) before falling to St. Margret's on Saturday.
Arroyo Grande also won its first two rounds, first over Oxnard (3-0) then over Warren (3-1) before falling to Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Los Padres League champions Morro Bay were knocked out of the first round of the Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday by Foothill Tech, 3-0.
Comments