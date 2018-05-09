SLO County teams lock up baseball, softball league championships

It was championship Tuesday for the baseball and softball teams of Templeton High School.

Both teams secured outright Los Padres League titles with wins over Orcutt Academy; the baseball team won 9-3, softball 10-1.

It marked back-to-back championships for the softball team. Led by junior pitcher and Texas A&M commit Ashley Daugherty, Templeton (21-0, 13-0 Los Padres) enters its final game of the regular season undefeated.

Templeton is ranked No. 3 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 poll and will have a high seed when the playoffs begin next week.

After finishing second last season, Templeton baseball (21-6, 17-3 Los Padres) claimed its first Los Padres League championship since 2013. A big reason was the play of junior Justice Gibbons, who ranks among the team's best hitters, defensive infielders at shortstop and pitchers. His complete-game shutout against Santa Maria last week helped clinch at least a share of the title.

▪ The Atascadero High softball team secured a PAC 8 title Tuesday with an 18-5 win over Pioneer Valley. With the combination of junior Claire Lohayza's bat (.413 batting average) and sophomore Bailey Doherty's pitching, Atascadero (19-3, 12-1 PAC 8) will be dangerous come playoff time. They are expected to get a Top 5 seed in CIF-Southern Section Division 3.

▪ The SLO High baseball team held down first place all season, and the Tigers locked up a league title Tuesday with 4-3 win over second place Atascadero. SLO High (22-5, 16-3 PAC 8), led by junior shortstop and Cal Poly commit Brooks Lee and junior pitcher Cooper Benson, an Arizona State commit, will be a Top 10 team when the Division 3 playoffs begin next week.