High School Sports

SLO County teams lock up baseball, softball league championships

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

May 09, 2018 12:32 PM

It was championship Tuesday for the baseball and softball teams of Templeton High School.

Both teams secured outright Los Padres League titles with wins over Orcutt Academy; the baseball team won 9-3, softball 10-1.

It marked back-to-back championships for the softball team. Led by junior pitcher and Texas A&M commit Ashley Daugherty, Templeton (21-0, 13-0 Los Padres) enters its final game of the regular season undefeated.

Templeton is ranked No. 3 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 poll and will have a high seed when the playoffs begin next week.

After finishing second last season, Templeton baseball (21-6, 17-3 Los Padres) claimed its first Los Padres League championship since 2013. A big reason was the play of junior Justice Gibbons, who ranks among the team's best hitters, defensive infielders at shortstop and pitchers. His complete-game shutout against Santa Maria last week helped clinch at least a share of the title.

The Atascadero High softball team secured a PAC 8 title Tuesday with an 18-5 win over Pioneer Valley. With the combination of junior Claire Lohayza's bat (.413 batting average) and sophomore Bailey Doherty's pitching, Atascadero (19-3, 12-1 PAC 8) will be dangerous come playoff time. They are expected to get a Top 5 seed in CIF-Southern Section Division 3.

The SLO High baseball team held down first place all season, and the Tigers locked up a league title Tuesday with 4-3 win over second place Atascadero. SLO High (22-5, 16-3 PAC 8), led by junior shortstop and Cal Poly commit Brooks Lee and junior pitcher Cooper Benson, an Arizona State commit, will be a Top 10 team when the Division 3 playoffs begin next week.

