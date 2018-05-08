SLO High's Casey Leebrick wins CIF regional golf championship

SLO High senior Casey Leebrick carded a 5-under par 67 on Monday to win the CIF-Southern Section Boys Golf Individuals Northern Regional.
Leebrick, who will play golf at York College in Pennsylvania this fall, beat Arroyo Grande High junior Owen Avrit by one stroke. Avrit finished in a tie for second at the Par-72 Soule Park Golf Club in Ojai.
Both Leebrick and Avrit advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships on May 17, where they will compete for a chance to play in the CIF State Tournament.
Comments