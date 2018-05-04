Paso athlete sets triple-jump record, plus other results from PAC 8 championships

The PAC 8 track and field season came to a close Thursday in Atascadero with the PAC 8 Championships.
Here are some of the top finishers and those who will advance to the CIF-Southern Section Prelims next Saturday.
Triple-Jump Records
Paso Robles senior Cade England set meet and school records with his leap of 46-05 1/2 in the triple jump. The old meet record was set by current Seattle Seahawk and former Nipomo star Akeem King in 2009. England, for his part, can play a little football, too.
Arroyo Grande senior Darius Jackson also broke the meet record with his second-place jump of 44-11 to qualify for prelims.
Triple Winners
Arroyo Grande junior Justice Fair and SLO High junior Anneke Moersdorf each won three events on the day. Fair won the 110-meter hurdles (14.85), high jump (6-00) and long jump (21-03.75). Moersdorf won the high jump (5-02), long jump (17-05 1/4) and triple jump (37-00).
Team winners
Boys: Paso Robles (180) beats out second-place Arroyo Grande (170) and third-place San Luis Obispo (95) to win its first boys team title in 10 years.
Girls: San Luis Luis Obispo (227) dominated the girls event, beating out second-place Arroyo Grande (150) and third-place Righetti (85).
Boys 4x100m Relay
San Luis Obispo set a meet record, winning in 42.89.
Boys 100
SLO High senior Caius Cowgill won with a time of 10.86.
Girls 100
Righetti freshman Rayann Booker broke a meet record with a time of 12.12. She also won the 200-meter race in 25.26.
Girls 1,600
SLO High junior Emma Manderino won the mile race with a time of 5:14.69, narrowly beating out teammate and sophomore Alexi Steinmaus (5:14.88).
Boys 1,600
St. Joseph junior Joseph Domingues (4:20.18) beat out Paso Robles junior Pablo Cortes (4:23.32) and Arroyo Grande senior Luis Jazo (4:23.36) to win the mile race.
Girls 100 hurdles
SLO High senior Sarah Attala won in 16.35.
Girls 400
Madeline Fletcher, 11, San Luis Obispo, 59.50
Boys 400
Fabricio De La Cruz, 10, Righetti, 51.66
Girls 800
Hailey Goodell, 10, Arroyo Grande, 2:18.71
Boys 800
Joseph Domingues, 11, St. Joseph, 1:57.53
Girls 300 hurdles
Kathryn ZagRodny, 10, San Luis Obispo, 47.89
Boys 300 hurdles
Brendan Farnsworth, 11, Paso Robles, 40.11
Girls 3,200
SLO High placed the top 5 finishers, including sophomore winner Alexi Steinmaus (11:36.23).
Boys 3,200
Paso Robles junior Pablo Cortes won the race in 9:33.64.
Girls Pole Vault
Winter Wong, 11, Arroyo Grande, 10-07
Boys Pole Vault
Spencer Eley, 12, Arroyo Grande, 15-06
Girls discus
Amber Martin,12, Arroyo Grande, 115-03 1/2
Boys discus
Corban Payne, 11, Paso Robles, 156-08
Boys shot put
Andrew Ketelaar, 11, Arroyo Grande, 48-09
Girls shot put
Kimberly Buchanan, 11, Paso Robles, 37-06 1/2
