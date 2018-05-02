Morro Bay High boys volleyball wins 2nd league title in school history

The Morro Bay High School boys volleyball team won its first Los Padres League title since 2012 with a 3-0 win over Orcutt Academy on Tuesday. It was just the second boys volleyball league title in school history.
Morro Bay finished the season with a 10-2 record in LPL play (12-13 overall) led by head coach James Bueno.
Nipomo (11-10, 9-3 Los Padres) finished in second place despite beating Morro Bay twice this season in five sets.
Templeton finished in third (12-15, 8-3 Los Padres).
Morro Bay will now wait to find out its seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, which will be released later this week.
