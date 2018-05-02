The Morro Bay High School boys volleyball team celebrates its first league title since 2012 after a win against Orcutt Academy.
The Morro Bay High School boys volleyball team celebrates its first league title since 2012 after a win against Orcutt Academy. Courtesy Morro Bay Athletics
High School Sports

Morro Bay High boys volleyball wins 2nd league title in school history

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

May 02, 2018 01:53 PM

The Morro Bay High School boys volleyball team won its first Los Padres League title since 2012 with a 3-0 win over Orcutt Academy on Tuesday. It was just the second boys volleyball league title in school history.

Morro Bay finished the season with a 10-2 record in LPL play (12-13 overall) led by head coach James Bueno.

Nipomo (11-10, 9-3 Los Padres) finished in second place despite beating Morro Bay twice this season in five sets.

Templeton finished in third (12-15, 8-3 Los Padres).

Morro Bay will now wait to find out its seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, which will be released later this week.

