SLO High's other 2019 MLB Draft prospect on a tear entering Paso Robles series

After hitting better than .500 early in the season, San Luis Obispo High School junior and 2019 MLB Draft prospect Brooks Lee has cooled off — a bit. Entering this week’s pivotal three-game series against Paso Robles, the Tigers’ switch-hitting shortstop is batting just .494 on the season.
It’s impressive, even for a player who has grown up around the game as the son of longtime Cal Poly baseball coach Larry Lee.
Brooks Lee, who has committed to play for his dad at Cal Poly upon graduation, leads the PAC 8 in RBI (31) to go along with three home runs and seven doubles. In 91 trips to the plate, he has struck out just seven times. Only once in 23 games has he finished without a hit.
He leads a prolific SLO High offense that boasts some of the best hitters in the county — including another 2019 MLB Draft prospect in Cooper Benson.
SLO High enters its series against third-place Paso Robles in first place with a one-game lead over Atascadero.
No matter what happens in the final two weeks of the season, expect SLO High, ranked No. 8 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 3 poll, to have a high seed when the playoffs begin.
Prep Roundup
Templeton baseball back in first place
With two-game sweeps against Nipomo and Lompoc in the past two weeks, Templeton moved two games ahead of Lompoc and into first place in the Los Padres League standings with a 14-3 record (17-6 overall).
Templeton will play Santa Maria and Orcutt Academy in its final two series of the regular season and try to win its first league title since 2013.
High School Signings
▪ SLO High baseball players Ollie Hicks and Noah Cracknell both signed to play college baseball during a ceremony last week.
Hicks, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, signed with Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. Hicks, who has been active in local politics including leading the recent protests against gun violence, carries a 2.23 ERA and 4-2 record this season.
Cracknell, SLO High’s starting catcher who is hitting .356 this season, will play at University of Portland.
▪ Morro Bay senior Leana Delacruz signed her letter of intent to join the basketball team at University of La Verne last week. Delacruz was a co-captain for Morro Bay last season and averaged more than 10 points per game.
Comments