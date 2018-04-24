Who are the best track athletes in SLO County this spring? Frontrunners emerge at Elks meet

San Luis Obispo High School junior Anneke Moersdorf earned the Outstanding Performer Award at the 44th Annual Elks SLO County Track Meet with wins in the high jump, long jump and triple jump on Saturday at Cuesta College.
Moersdorf went up against athletes from all over the county and tied a meet record by clearing 5-6, in the high jump for a first-place finish. She also won the triple jump (37-1 1/2) and the long jump (17-7 1/2).
Paso Robles senior Cade England also had a standout day in the jumping events, winning the long jump (20-2 1/2) and the triple jump (43-2 1/2).
Here are some other highlights from the event:
▪ Paso Robles junior Kendall Caruana was named Outstanding Performer after winning the 400-meter race (1:01.09) and finishing second to SLO High junior Madeline Fletcher (2:18.45) in the 800 meters.
▪ Morro Bay sophomore Joseph Ruddell had the best jump of the day in the frosh/soph high jump when he cleared 6-4. Last week, Ruddell tied a school record at The Russell Cup Invitational at Carpinteria High School when he cleared 6-5.
▪ Paso Robles junior Steven Scruggs cruised to a win in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:22.92 (Arroyo Grande senior and top miler Luis Jazo did not race). Paso Robles junior Damian Gavilan finished second in the 1,600 (4:29.92) and went on to win the 3,200 in 9:49.32. Nipomo senior Jackie Lopez won the girls 3,200 (12:33.00).
▪ SLO High sophomore Alexi Steinmaus (5:15.17) and junior Emma Manderino (5:16.43) finished one-two in the 1,600-meter event.
▪ Templeton freshman Merran Grindley had the best 100-meter hurdles time of the day with a 16.69 and a win in the frosh/soph race. Templeton senior Julia Aurignac (17.25) got the win in the varsity event.
▪ Speedy Nipomo junior Cole Bajema had wins in the 100 (11.55) and 400 (51.63) and a second-place finish in the 200 (22.95) behind SLO High senior Caius Cowgill (22.31). SLO High junior Jack Kaiser won the 800 (1:59.92).
▪ Mission Prep senior Paige Baxstresser won the girls 100 in 12.82 and the 200 in 26.27.
▪ Arroyo Grande junior Winter Wong won the girls pole vault (10-07), while Arroyo Grande senior Spencer Eley (14-06) won the boys event.
▪ Paso Robles had a sweep in the discus throw with senior Cara Jones (112’07.00”) winning the girls event and junior Corban Payne (134’05.00”) winning the boys event.
▪ Arroyo Grande senior Amber Martin won the girls shot put (36-11 3/4), and Templeton junior Kade Gaertner won the boys shot put (46-11 1/4).
▪ Arroyo Grande won both the boys and girls overall team competition.
SLO High tennis clinches league title
The San Luis Obispo High Schol boys tennis team clinched the PAC 8 title with a win over Arroyo Grande on Thursday.
The Tigers, who are undefeated in league play, followed that up with a 10-8 win over Division 1 San Marcos on Friday led by defending league champion Zach Hilty and the No. 1 doubles paring of Nathan Butterfield and Elias Weeks.
The PAC 8 boys tennis prelims will be held May 3 at SLO High.
