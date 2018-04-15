Atascadero baseball sweeps Paso Robles, makes big move in standings

The Atascadero High baseball team made a big move last week with a three-game sweep of rivals Paso Robles.
The Greyhounds pulled out two close wins in the first two games of the season, prevailing 1-0 in extra innings Tuesday and then 4-3 on Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Cade Van Allen combined with Jacob Gustason and Aaron Allmon for a two-hit shutout in the first game while senior pitcher Nolan Meredith, a UC Davis commit, got the win in the second with a nine-strikeout, three-hit performance. Atascadero senior Shane Johnson closed out the series with a complete-game shutout, 4-0, on Friday.
The sweep moved Atascadero (10-6, 6-3 PAC 8) into second place, a spot held by Paso Robles (11-6-2, 5-4 PAC 8) entering the series.
Both teams are still chasing SLO High (14-3, 8-1 PAC 8) which swept three games from Pioneer Valley.
▪ Arroyo Grande (5-10, 3-6 PAC 8) won its series against Mission Prep (10-6, 4-5 PAC 8), but a dramatic comeback Tuesday made sure it wasn't a sweep. Dylan Beavers and Sage Pera, who had the walk-off, both hit extra-inning home runs for Mission Prep to rally for a 5-4 win in eight innings over Arroyo Grande on Tuesday. Mission Prep will play a three-game series against Atacadero this week.
Arroyo Grande plays Pioneer Valley, and SLO High plays Righetti.
▪ Templeton (13-6, 10-3 Los Padres) won two of three against Cabrillo last week to stay within striking distance of first-place Lompoc (11-3, 10-2 Los Padres). Templeton will play a two-game series against Nipomo (9-11, 7-6 Los Padres) this week before facing Lompoc in two weeks.
