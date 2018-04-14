SLO High pitcher Xiao Gin throws no-hitter against Mission Prep

San Luis Obispo High School sophomore Xiao Gin burst onto the scene as a freshman last season and helped lead the Tigers to their first league title in 13 years.
Through the first 13 games of the season this season, it looks like the Oregon State commit is taking her game to the next level.
Gin threw the first complete-game no-hitter of her high school career last week in a 3-0 win over Mission Prep. She struck out 16 of 22 batters she faced in the game to get her sixth win of the season. Her ERA is 1.34 in nine appearances, improving on her 1.86 ERA from last season.
Gin continues to improve at the plate, too. She leads the team with a .500 batting average to go along with 12 RBI. She had three RBI Friday in an 11-4 win over PAC 8 rivals Arroyo Grande. The win put SLO High alone in second place behind first-place Atascadero.
The Tigers have a big game Monday against second-place Paso Robles.
Softball Roundup
Another pair of top SLO County pitchers, Atascadero’s Bailey Doherty and Templeton’s Ashley Daugherty, has their teams in first place.
Atascadero (13-2, 6-0 PAC 8) has won eight straight behind Doherty’s pitching. She is now 9-1 on the season with a 0.32 ERA after wins over Paso Robles and Pioneer Valley last week. The Greyhounds will take on sixth-place Arroyo Grande (6-7, 2-4 PAC 8) on Tuesday.
Daugherty has continued her dominating high-school career in her junior season. She has a 0.26 ERA and 9-0 record and has Templeton (14-0, 6-0 Los Padres) comfortably in first place in the Los Padres League standings.
Comments