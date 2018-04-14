Paso Robles High senior shortstop Will Stroud (27) committed to play college baseball at Azusa Pacific
SLO County athletes sign letters of intent. Here's where they're playing this fall

By Travis Gibson

April 14, 2018 06:28 PM

High school student athletes from all over San Luis Obispo County signed commitments to play their respective sports in college. Some won’t sign until next week, but here is a run down of the students who signed letters of intent and where they will play when they head to college this fall.

Atascadero

Taylor Degnan, volleyball, Cal State East Bay

Kyler Warren, basketball, Call State Monterey Bay

Nick Garza, soccer, Holy Names (Oakland)

Nathan Meredith, baseball, San Jose State

SLO High

Twins Eliza and Alexis Lewis, cross country/track & field, Cal State Monterey Bay

Mission Prep

Paige Baxstresser, track & field, Carroll College (Montana)

Syndey Haughian, golf, Dominican University (San Rafael)

Sage Pera, baseball, Westmont

Paso Robles

Will Stroud, baseball, Azusa Pacific

Dylan Lewis, baseball, Fresno Pacific

Victor Rodriguez, soccer, Cal Poly

Benjamin Premenko, soccer, Oral Roberts (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Templeton

Jarred Briltz, ​baseball, CSU Monterey Bay

Noah Bullard, ​baseball, Ventura College

Chase Erwin, ​volleyball, Judson University (Elgin, Illinois)

Cole Garcia, ​baseball, Ventura College

Ashley Ingle,​ softball, La Sierra University (Riverside)

Jared Money, ​baseball, Elmira University (New York)

