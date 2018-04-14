SLO County athletes sign letters of intent. Here's where they're playing this fall

High school student athletes from all over San Luis Obispo County signed commitments to play their respective sports in college. Some won’t sign until next week, but here is a run down of the students who signed letters of intent and where they will play when they head to college this fall.
Atascadero
Taylor Degnan, volleyball, Cal State East Bay
Kyler Warren, basketball, Call State Monterey Bay
Nick Garza, soccer, Holy Names (Oakland)
Nathan Meredith, baseball, San Jose State
SLO High
Twins Eliza and Alexis Lewis, cross country/track & field, Cal State Monterey Bay
Mission Prep
Paige Baxstresser, track & field, Carroll College (Montana)
Syndey Haughian, golf, Dominican University (San Rafael)
Sage Pera, baseball, Westmont
Paso Robles
Will Stroud, baseball, Azusa Pacific
Dylan Lewis, baseball, Fresno Pacific
Victor Rodriguez, soccer, Cal Poly
Benjamin Premenko, soccer, Oral Roberts (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Templeton
Jarred Briltz, baseball, CSU Monterey Bay
Noah Bullard, baseball, Ventura College
Chase Erwin, volleyball, Judson University (Elgin, Illinois)
Cole Garcia, baseball, Ventura College
Ashley Ingle, softball, La Sierra University (Riverside)
Jared Money, baseball, Elmira University (New York)
