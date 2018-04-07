This SLO High swimmer and Cal commit keeps breaking records | Prep sports roundup

SLO High swimmer Galen Penvenne was out for more records his senior year following a breakout junior season.
Early on, he already has two more.
Penvenne broke school records in the 100 breaststroke (58.69) and the 100 butterfly (50.77) at a recent meet against Pioneer Valley.
He now holds five school records, including a league record set last year in the 50 freestyle (20.98). He went on to finish seventh in the 50 free (20.60) at the CIF State Championships in 2017.
Penvenne is committed to swim next season at Cal, but first he is looking to make his mark in his final high school season with more records and another trip to the state meet in the coming months.
Mission Prep pitcher can hit
Mission Prep junior Dylan Beavers verbally committed to play baseball at Cal following a big sophomore season. The 6-foot-3 Paso Robles-native was recruited because of his fastball, but it’s his bat that is turning heads early this season.
Through 13 games, Beavers has a .541 batting average, 12 RBI and four home runs. He has three home runs in his past three games and has Mission Prep on a seven-game winning streak.
He also has three saves and a 1.85 ERA in six appearances on the mound.
Mission Prep (9-4, 3-3 PAC 8) starts a three-game series against Arroyo Grande (3-9, 1-5 PAC 8) on Tuesday at home.
Lompoc High baseball theft
Last week, the Lompoc High baseball team was a victim of theft. A brand-new pitching machine, equipment and concession candy were all taken Monday night from an equipment shed next to the baseball field.
All the equipment was bought with money from fundraisers, KEYT reports.
Feeling desperate with the Braves in the middle of the season, the parent of a player started a GoFundMe to raise money for the equipment.
After nine days, the campaign raised nearly $3,900 from 50 people, surpassing the goal by $900.
The theft hasn't slowed the Braves on the field. Lompoc (9-3, 8-2 Los Padres) is currently tied for first place in league play.
Baseball Roundup
Paso Robles and SLO High, the top teams in the PAC 8, both won 3 of 4 games in non-league action last week.
After a loss to San Ramon Valley (6-1), Paso Robles (11-3-2, 5-1 PAC 8) had big wins over Paraclete (10-0), Sunnyside (16-1) and Buhach Colony (9-0). Dylan Griewank had a grand slam in the win over Sunnyside.
SLO High (11-3, 5-1 PAC 8) won its first three games of the SLO Spring Baseball Tournament over St. Bonaventure (3-2), Enochs (9-4) and Amador Valley (3-2) before falling to Dos Pueblos (10-4) in the championship game.
League play resumes Tuesday with Paso Robles taking on rival Atascadero (7-6, 3-3 PAC 8) and SLO High playing Pioneer Valley (3-10, 1-5 PAC 8).
▪ Templeton, tied for first place in the Los Padres Leauge with Lompoc at 8-2, went 0-3 in the SLO High Tournament. The Eagles play Cabrillo when league play resumes Tuesday.
▪ Fourth-place Nipomo (8-7, 6-4 Los Padres) has a tough two-game series against Santa Ynez starting Tuesday.
Mission Prep softball strikeout artist
Mission Prep sophomore Anna Reed has been striking out batters a staggering pace this season. In eight appearances, Reed is averaging just fewer than 13 strikeouts per game and has a 2.01 ERA.
Reed struck out 17 Pioneer Valley batters last week in a game in which Meigan Basile’s hit led to a walk-off win and the Royals’ first PAC 8 victory of the season.
Mission Prep (7-4, 1-3 PAC 8) hasn’t fared too well in league play, but it wasn’t because of Reed. She had 16 strikeouts in a 9-0 loss to Arroyo Grande and 15 strikeouts in a 3-0 loss to Atascadero in the past two weeks.
Mission Prep will look for league win number two against SLO High (6-3, 2-1 PAC 8) on Tuesday.
▪ The top two teams in the PAC 8 will play Tuesday when Atascadero (10-2, 3-0 PAC 8) hosts Paso Robles (7-4, 3-0 PAC 8). Jasmine Smiley (.480 BA) and Becca Stroud (.469 BA) have been the leading hitters for the Bearcats this season, but they will likely face a difficult test in Atascadero sophomore pitcher Bailey Doherty, who has a 0.24 ERA and is 9-1 on the season.
Arroyo Grande wins at Arcadia
The Arroyo Grande 4x1,600 relay team had a big day Friday at the Arcadia Invitational.
The team of Cooper Limon, Jonathan Munoz, Carter Campbell and Luis Jazo finished in first place in the men’s seeded race with a time of 18:03.09.
The team from Paso Robles, another top distance program in the area, finished in 10th place with a time of 18:20.10.
Comments