Atascadero High goalkeeper Tina Bell scored two goals against Santa Ynez in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, giving her 13 goals on the season.
Atascadero High goalkeeper Tina Bell scored two goals against Santa Ynez in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, giving her 13 goals on the season. tgibson@thetribunenews.com Travis Gibson
Atascadero High goalkeeper Tina Bell scored two goals against Santa Ynez in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, giving her 13 goals on the season. tgibson@thetribunenews.com Travis Gibson

High School Sports

The Tribune 2017-18 All-County Girls Water Polo Team

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

March 24, 2018 06:35 PM

County Player of the Year: Sarah Kasper, senior, Arroyo Grande

First Team

Sam Vitt, junior, Arroyo Grande

Tina Bell, senior, Atascadero

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tatiana Smeltzer, sophomore, Paso Robles

Carly Billinger, junior, Nipomo

Samantha Hazel, junior, Arroyo Grande

Caitie Sandberg, junior, Arroyo Grande

Abby Wright, senior, Atascadero

Second Team

Aspen Bryant, senior, Morro Bay

Evy Cooper, senior, Atascadero

Haley Bartenetti, junior, Arroyo Grande

Aubrey Pasky, junior, Paso Robles

Violette Nava, junior, Morro Bay

Emely Acosta, sophomore, Nipomo

Ali Marshall, senior, Atascadero

  Comments  