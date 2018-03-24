The Tribune 2017-18 All-County Girls Water Polo Team

County Player of the Year: Sarah Kasper, senior, Arroyo Grande
First Team
Sam Vitt, junior, Arroyo Grande
Tina Bell, senior, Atascadero
Tatiana Smeltzer, sophomore, Paso Robles
Carly Billinger, junior, Nipomo
Samantha Hazel, junior, Arroyo Grande
Caitie Sandberg, junior, Arroyo Grande
Abby Wright, senior, Atascadero
Second Team
Aspen Bryant, senior, Morro Bay
Evy Cooper, senior, Atascadero
Haley Bartenetti, junior, Arroyo Grande
Aubrey Pasky, junior, Paso Robles
Violette Nava, junior, Morro Bay
Emely Acosta, sophomore, Nipomo
Ali Marshall, senior, Atascadero
