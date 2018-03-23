Paso Robles senior Julian Madrigal takes a breather during a recent wrestling practice. He will compete this weekend at the CIF-Southern Section Masters for a spot in the CIF State Championships.
High School Sports

The Tribune 2017-18 All-County Wrestling Team

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

March 23, 2018 10:40 AM

County Wrestler of the Year: Trevor Melsheimer, senior, Arroyo Grande

All County Wrestling First Team

Issac Maez, sophomore, Arroyo Grande (184)

Julian Madrigal, senior, Paso Robles (154)

Anna Resco, junior, Atascadero (138)

Trey Dennis, junior, Morro Bay (113)

Mason Garica, junior, Arroyo Grande (197)

Kimball Brown, junior, Atascadero (108)

Jesse Garza, sophomore, Nipomo (195)

Dylan Maduena, sophomore, Paso Robles (122)

Michael Dominguez, senior Paso Robles (140)

Tanner Daugherty, junior, Morro Bay (220)

Second Team

Gavin Marshall, senior, Morro Bay (170)

Kyle Miller, junior, Paso Robles (162)

Klay Funez, senior, Nipomo (138)

Josh Garza, junior, Arroyo Grande (222)

Myles Minnis, senior, Morro Bay (285)

Coleman Hubert, junior, Arroyo Grande (115)

Nick Gonzales, senior, Nipomo (120)

Marshall Beecham, sophomore, Morro Bay (126)

