The Tribune 2017-18 All-County Wrestling Team

County Wrestler of the Year: Trevor Melsheimer, senior, Arroyo Grande
All County Wrestling First Team
Issac Maez, sophomore, Arroyo Grande (184)
Julian Madrigal, senior, Paso Robles (154)
Anna Resco, junior, Atascadero (138)
Trey Dennis, junior, Morro Bay (113)
Mason Garica, junior, Arroyo Grande (197)
Kimball Brown, junior, Atascadero (108)
Jesse Garza, sophomore, Nipomo (195)
Dylan Maduena, sophomore, Paso Robles (122)
Michael Dominguez, senior Paso Robles (140)
Tanner Daugherty, junior, Morro Bay (220)
Second Team
Gavin Marshall, senior, Morro Bay (170)
Kyle Miller, junior, Paso Robles (162)
Klay Funez, senior, Nipomo (138)
Josh Garza, junior, Arroyo Grande (222)
Myles Minnis, senior, Morro Bay (285)
Coleman Hubert, junior, Arroyo Grande (115)
Nick Gonzales, senior, Nipomo (120)
Marshall Beecham, sophomore, Morro Bay (126)
