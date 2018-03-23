Space travel and bug nutrition: The intriguing life of SLO County's Wrestler of the Year

SHARE COPY LINK Arroyo Grande wrestler Trevor Melsheimer had a standout senior season, but it's his passions off that mat that make him one of the most interesting student athletes around. Melsheimer is The Tribune's County Wrestler of the Year. Travis Gibson

Arroyo Grande wrestler Trevor Melsheimer had a standout senior season, but it's his passions off that mat that make him one of the most interesting student athletes around. Melsheimer is The Tribune's County Wrestler of the Year. Travis Gibson