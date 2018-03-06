Stunning free-kick goal sends SLO High girls soccer to the semis of CIF state playoffs

A dazzling free-kick goal from San Luis Obispo High School junior Olivia Ortiz on Tuesday was all the Tigers needed to advance to the semifinals of the CIF Southern California Division 2 Regional Girls Soccer Championships with a 1-0 home win over Edison.
SLO High (25-3, 13-1 PAC 8) was awarded a free kick late in the first half about 30 yards from the Edison goal. Ortiz, a Cal Poly commit, stepped up and delivered a sweeping strike that fooled the goalkeeper and found the left side of the net to put SLO High up 1-0.
It was the 28th goal of the season for the recently named PAC 8 Player of the Year. The SLO High defense held strong in the second half to advance.
SLO High will face Sunny Hills, a familiar opponent, in the semifinals Thursday. The two teams met last week in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, and SLO High came away with a 2-1 win in overtime. SLO High went on the lose to Temecula Valley in the division finals Saturday.
The game against Sunny Hills will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at SLO High.
