Stunning free-kick goal sends SLO High girls soccer to the semis of CIF state playoffs

A dazzling free-kick goal from San Luis Obispo High School junior Olivia Ortiz on Tuesday was all the Tigers needed to advance to the semifinals of the CIF Southern California Division 2 Regional Girls Soccer Championships with a 1-0 home win over Edison.

SLO High (25-3, 13-1 PAC 8) was awarded a free kick late in the first half about 30 yards from the Edison goal. Ortiz, a Cal Poly commit, stepped up and delivered a sweeping strike that fooled the goalkeeper and found the left side of the net to put SLO High up 1-0.

Here’s the goal that won it for @slohs_athletics against Edison. @olivia_luciaa from waaay downtown.



SLO will have a rematch with Sunny Hills in the D2 @CIFState SoCal Regional Semis on Thursday at home at 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/3YPdcq0qID — Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) March 7, 2018

It was the 28th goal of the season for the recently named PAC 8 Player of the Year. The SLO High defense held strong in the second half to advance.

SLO High will face Sunny Hills, a familiar opponent, in the semifinals Thursday. The two teams met last week in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, and SLO High came away with a 2-1 win in overtime. SLO High went on the lose to Temecula Valley in the division finals Saturday.

The game against Sunny Hills will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at SLO High.