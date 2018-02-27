Atascadero High wrestler finishes her debut season at State Championships | Prep notebook

Atascadero High School’s Anna Resco wrapped up an impressive debut wrestling season this weekend with a Top 16 finish at the CIF State Championships in Visalia.
Resco, a junior who was nursing an elbow injury entering the weekend, won her opening-round match in the 137-pound weight class Friday against senior Veronica Ayala from Bell High before falling in the second round and consolation matches.
▪ Arroyo Grande sophomore Issac Maez and Paso Robles senior Julian Madrigal both finished in the Top 12 at the CIF-Southern Section Masters at Temecula Valley High School over the weekend.
Madrigal, the PAC 7 champion, finished 3-3 in the 152-pound weight class for the 12th-place finish. Maez went 2-1 on Friday to advance to the second day, but he failed to advance to the State Championships.
Arroyo Grande senior Trevor Melsheimer, the PAC 7 champion at 147 pounds, went 2-2 and finished in the Top 16.
No SLO County wrestlers in the Masters Meet qualified for the State Championships.
Spring season brings baseball, volleyball and new sport
Baseball is back. While Major Leaguers kicked off spring training last week, prep baseball started its season with a handful of games.
SLO High launched its season with two wins in a double-header against Nipomo, 9-1 and 17-0, on Saturday. Defending PAC 8 co-champs Righetti also started 2-0, while fellow co-champ Paso Robles is set to begin its season Wednesday at home against Salinas.
The rest of the spring sports are also getting going, including boys volleyball, softball, boys golf, track and field, swim and dive and boys tennis.
Joining the busy spring schedule for the first time is the new girls sport of competitive cheerleading called STUNT. Cheerleading teams from Atascadero, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and other area high schools will participate.
The rules go like this: “Teams are put together in short routines that both teams must perform head-to-head on the floor at the same time for four quarters. The team that executes the skills best wins the round and the point, and has the opportunity to determine which of routine level will be called next,” according to USA Cheer.
Signing Day
Arroyo Grande High School is hosting a signing day event for two student athletes at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the gym.
Senior high-jump specialist Vincent Ketelaar will sign his letter of intent to compete at UC San Diego. Ketelaar won the PAC 8 Championship and finished in sixth place at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Finals last season.
Senior midfielder Corey Lundeen, who spent time living and training in Barcelona, will also sign to play soccer at Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego.
