Paso High hires new softball coach two weeks after former coach fired

Paso Robles High School has hired a former coach with a history of success to take over the softball team two weeks after the former coach was dismissed following complaints by parents of players.

Billy Tidwell, who coached the team from 2000-08, will be the new head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Tidwell is a graduate of Paso Robles High School and won two league championships during his previous tenure.

Tidwell takes over for former coach Berkley Baker who was fired Jan. 26 following a clash with parents that resulted in both sides bringing grievances to district administration.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tidwell becomes the team’s fourth head coach in four seasons and will lead a team that finished in second place in the PAC 8 (13-12 overall, 10-4 PAC 8) last season.

Paso Robles will play its first game of the season Feb. 27 against Morro Bay.