St. Joseph senior Elihu Cobb, pictured here during a game last season against Mission Prep, has 31 dunks in 20 games this season.
High School Sports

SLO County teams have their hands full with St. Joseph’s dunking, shot-blocking machine

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

January 21, 2018 01:40 PM

The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team remains in the mix for another PAC 8 title this season, and a big reason for that is big man Elihu Cobb.

The 6-foot-7 senior with arms for days has been the best shot blocker on the Central Coast for the past season and a half, but this year he’s increased his offensive production by way of the dunk. During practice Wednesday at St. Joseph, one of those dunks ended up breaking the rim.

Cobb has 31 dunks in 20 games and is averaging 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for St. Joseph (12-8, 5-2 PAC). He’s also continued to be productive on the defensive end, averaging 3.3 blocks per game.

Cobb has nine double-doubles on the season and added a triple-double (20 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocks) in a win over Bonanza (Nevada). But St. Joe’s will need its other two standout players — freshman Angel Ortiz and junior Tevesi Auau — players to step up down the stretch if it wants that league title. They sure got that in a win over first-place SLO High on Friday to snap the Tigers’ nine-game winning streak. Ortiz had 15 points and Auau had 14 to rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

But it was the high-flying Cobb who applied the dagger against SLO, hitting the game-winning free throw in the 64-63 win.

