Jiujitsu was her thing. Now this Atascadero junior is taking her skills to the wrestling mat

Atascadero High School’s Anna Resco has been wrestling since she could walk. In the beginning, her dad was her wrestling partner — and he didn’t go easy on her. Eventually she moved on to jiujitsu when she was around 6 years old, and she hasn’t stopped since.
This year Resco, a junior, joined the Atascadero wrestling team for the first time as one of two females on the roster.
“I have done all sports, and what I really like to do is wrestle. So this year, I just hopped in,” Resco said.
After competing at the CCGWA League Duals at Pioneer Valley High School on Thursday, Resco is now 8-2 on the season, which includes matches against male wrestlers. Resco has been wrestling in the 145-pound weight class this season but plans to drop to 138 when the postseason begins in February.
Never miss a local story.
Resco, along with sophomore and 2017 CIF Masters qualifier Allison Jespersen, make up the female portion of the Greyhounds wrestling team. They will both be in action at the Sam Boyd “CIT” Invitational on Thursday at Morro Bay High School.
The Atascadero boys team, led by senior heavyweight Paul Garcia, along with a host of other Central Coast and Central Valley teams will take the mat over the following two days of the 64-man double elimination tournament. Adult admission is $8.
In the Polls
The Paso Robles boys soccer team moved into the top spot in Division 3 in the latest poll released Tuesday by the CIF-Southern Section following its 2-1 overtime win last week against rival Atascadero.
Paso Robles (10-1-6, 4-0-1 PAC 8) already beat SLO High, the No. 3-ranked team in Division 2, and is led by junior Erick Reyes and his 12 goals on the season. He’s backed up by senior goalkeeper Victor Rodriguez, who is averaging better than six saves per game, and junior Aiden Kerr, who has nine goals.
▪ Arroyo Grande boys basketball (11-6, 4-1 PAC 8) moved into the No. 15 spot in the Division 3A poll, while SLO High (16-3, 5-0 PAC 8), fresh off its win over Mission Prep on Friday, moved up to No. 3 in Division 4AA.
▪ Mission Prep girls basketball (11-4, 3-2 PAC 8) is fourth in the league standings behind first-place Righetti (No. 4 2A), second-place Arroyo Grande and third-place Paso Robles (No. 12 4AA), but the smaller school is still ranked No. 11 in the latest Division 3A poll after beating SLO High on Friday.
▪ Templeton girls basketball (10-3, 4-0 Los Padres) has won six-straight games and comes in at No. 11 in Division 4AA.
Morro Bay looking for throws coach
Morro Bay High School is seeking a coach to lead its throws program when track and field season begins. Anyone interested should email Morro Bay athletic director John Andree at jandree@slcusd.org.
Former Cal Poly coaches in NFL playoffs
Former Cal Poly head athletic trainer Steve Yoneda shared a interesting tidbit on Facebook during the NFL playoffs this weekend.
Out of the four NFL teams left standing after the Divisional Round — the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles — three have ties to Cal Poly football.
Andre Patterson, head coach of the Cal Poly football team from 1994-96, is the defensive line coach for the Vikings, one of the best defenses in the NFL. Former Cal Poly defensive backs coach David Fipp (2002-03) is the special team coordinator for the Eagles. And former Cal Poly wide receivers coach Eric Price (1994-95) oversees offense-research for the Jaguars, a team that scored 38 points on offense in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cal Poly Cheerleading wins National Championship
The Cal Poly cheerleading team won the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Championship on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. Cal Poly beat out Misericordia University by less than a point to take the title.
“Cal Poly’s 20-member squad, coached by Annette Laron-Pickett, earned the title in the inaugural Open All-Girl Game Day classification, which encompasses ability to lead the crowd along with overall routine incorporating an institution’s fight song and use of signs, poms, flags and megaphones,” Cal Poly said in a media release.
NATIONAL CHAMPS! Congrats to @cpstunt for winning the UCA Game Day All Girl National Championship! #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/4o1k5zAQE3— Cal Poly Mustangs (@CPMustangs) January 15, 2018
Comments