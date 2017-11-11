Arroyo Grande High School running back James Gilmet (left), shown here earlier this season against Nipomo, had a stellar performance in the Eagles’ 42-13 loss in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Oaks Christian in Westlake Village.
Arroyo Grande High School running back James Gilmet (left), shown here earlier this season against Nipomo, had a stellar performance in the Eagles’ 42-13 loss in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Oaks Christian in Westlake Village. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Arroyo Grande High School running back James Gilmet (left), shown here earlier this season against Nipomo, had a stellar performance in the Eagles’ 42-13 loss in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Oaks Christian in Westlake Village. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

High School Sports

Prep football wrap-up: James Gilmet shines in A.G.’s 1st-round playoff loss

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 11, 2017 1:38 PM

Arroyo Grande proved no match for powerhouse Oaks Christian, falling on the road 42-13 in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff game Friday night in Westlake Village.

But the PAC 5 runner-up did provide some highlights of its own against the division’s No. 2-ranked team that features several high-profile recruits.

Eagles running back James Gilmet picked up 195 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, which included a 67-yard jaunt on his first carry of the night. But Oaks Christian (9-2) — whose running back, Zack Charbonnet, had a big play of his own on his first carry with a 35-yard run — racked up 252 total yards in the first half en route to an early 21-3 lead.

Charbonnet finished with 129 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

Arroyo Grande (7-4) quarterback Kadin Byrne had 87 yards on 5-of-9 passing. Nathan Wensloff had pulled in three catches for 78 yards. On defense, Tyler Valenti had a sack and Jose Perez a blocked field goal.

Damien (Le Verne) 45, Paso Robles 28

Damien quarterback Warren Bryan had 323 yards through the air to down Paso Robles in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoff game. Paso Robles was cut down to its fourth-string quarterback through injury and ineffectiveness, forcing wide receiver Daede Murphy into action. He finished the game with 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground and was 1-for-1 for 17 yards through the air for the PAC 5 champion Bearcats.

Golden Valley 15, Nipomo 2

The Golden Valley High School football team defeated Nipomo 15-2 in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoff game Friday night. The Grizzlies scored a touchdown in each half and made a field goal late in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Other Central Coast scores:

Antelope Valley 39, Righetti 18

St. Joseph 49, Harvard-Westlake 44

Lompoc 42, Camarillo 17

Santa Maria 56, Carpinteria 28

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti 1:54

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti
Watch highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over St. Joseph 2:05

Watch highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over St. Joseph
Highlights of SLO High's Pierson Mosichuk's big night in win over Morro Bay 0:50

Highlights of SLO High's Pierson Mosichuk's big night in win over Morro Bay

View More Video