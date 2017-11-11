Prep football wrap-up: James Gilmet shines in A.G.’s 1st-round playoff loss

Arroyo Grande proved no match for powerhouse Oaks Christian, falling on the road 42-13 in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff game Friday night in Westlake Village.
But the PAC 5 runner-up did provide some highlights of its own against the division’s No. 2-ranked team that features several high-profile recruits.
Eagles running back James Gilmet picked up 195 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, which included a 67-yard jaunt on his first carry of the night. But Oaks Christian (9-2) — whose running back, Zack Charbonnet, had a big play of his own on his first carry with a 35-yard run — racked up 252 total yards in the first half en route to an early 21-3 lead.
Charbonnet finished with 129 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
Arroyo Grande (7-4) quarterback Kadin Byrne had 87 yards on 5-of-9 passing. Nathan Wensloff had pulled in three catches for 78 yards. On defense, Tyler Valenti had a sack and Jose Perez a blocked field goal.
Damien (Le Verne) 45, Paso Robles 28
Damien quarterback Warren Bryan had 323 yards through the air to down Paso Robles in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoff game. Paso Robles was cut down to its fourth-string quarterback through injury and ineffectiveness, forcing wide receiver Daede Murphy into action. He finished the game with 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground and was 1-for-1 for 17 yards through the air for the PAC 5 champion Bearcats.
Golden Valley 15, Nipomo 2
The Golden Valley High School football team defeated Nipomo 15-2 in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoff game Friday night. The Grizzlies scored a touchdown in each half and made a field goal late in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Other Central Coast scores:
Antelope Valley 39, Righetti 18
St. Joseph 49, Harvard-Westlake 44
Lompoc 42, Camarillo 17
Santa Maria 56, Carpinteria 28
