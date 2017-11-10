Paso Robles can’t overcome early mistakes, falls to Damien in first round of football playoffs

Daede Murphy never expected he would be taking snaps at quarterback on Friday night. But then again, this Paso Robles team has come to expect the unexpected.
Primarily a wide receiver all season, the senior was forced into action late in the game when second-string quarterback Reese Brumley went down with an injury and third-string quarterback Zach Hanson proved ineffective.
“It was crazy. I was nervous at first but then I just knew that my team has my back, I got theirs and we are just going to roll,” Murphy said.
Paso Robles tried to mount a comeback in the second half and made things interesting against Damien in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Murphy wasn’t able to bring the Bearcats back — Damien went on to win 45-28 and advance to the second round — but he left an impression on the fans and his head coach.
“He is a jack of all trades,” interim head coach J.R. Reynolds said. “We had him in the backfield running the ball early in the game. He’s a smart kid he works his butt off and he knows what’s going on everywhere on the field. In an emergency we go with him and I couldn’t be more proud of the way he stepped up in the second half.”
Murphy and senior running back Julian Madrigal led the Bearcats on three touchdown drives late in the second half. The second drive featured the first pass completion of Murphy’s high school career, a tipped pass that fell into the hands of senior wide receiver Marshall Weisner. That was followed with a 12-yard Madrigal touchdown run to cut the Damien lead to 35-21 with 8:28 to play.
Here's the play that set up last TD. A tipped pass caught by Marshall Weisner. pic.twitter.com/WpcS8MQAPm— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) November 11, 2017
But Paso failed to recover an onside kick, leaving the door open for Damien senior quarterback Warren Bryan who had a big night. Bryan’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Mikey McCauley on the ensuing drive was his fifth touchdown pass in the game and put the win out of reach for Paso Robles.
The Bearcats did have plenty of chances to score in the first half, but a pair of missed field goals and a fumble in the red zone led to a 21-7 halftime lead for Damien.
Two touchdown passes by Bryan to open the second half opened the floodgates. Bryan finished the game with 323 passing yards and a spectacular 50-yard completion on 3rd down and 23 that broke the Bearcats hearts and led to a touchdown that made it 14-7 Damien in the first half.
Damien picks up a 4th and 1 and this incredible play by QB Warren Bryan picks up a 3rd and 23 on the way to a TD run by Brandon Correa to take the lead.— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) November 11, 2017
Damien 14, Paso Robles 7 pic.twitter.com/W28vEMqlFB
“We had an opportunity at the end if we get the onsides,” Reynolds said. “That just shows the character of this group of young men. I am so proud of the way they have improved as we have gone on this year.”
When asked if he would try to trade in his interim status and apply for the head coaching job next season Reynolds said this: “Bearcat football is my family and I will be here if they want me.”
Murphy finished the game with seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown rushing, one catch for 15 yards and 1-for-1 for 17 yards passing. Madrigal finished the season with one of his best performances — 30 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
Paso Robles senior RB Julian Madrigal has been running hard all night. He's rewarded here as he breaks off a 19-yard TD.— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) November 11, 2017
Damien 35, Paso Robles 14
:21 left 3Q pic.twitter.com/HR9Ye3dNLz
“We left it all out there, there is no doubt about that. But all the seniors I am going to miss playing with them,” Murphy said. “It just sucks because it’s probably my last game playing on Friday night. Even if we didn’t come up with the W, I know we won in ourselves.”
After losing their head coach after the first game, starting on a losing streak and rallying for a PAC 5 title, it was certainly an whirlwind of a season — one that Murphy will never forget.
“We didn’t expect it to be like this, but overall I am so happy with our team,” Murphy said. “It was just a fun season with my brothers.”
