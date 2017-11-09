Prep football power rankings: Lompoc claims top spot as regular season ends

Led by senior running back Toa Taua’s 1,500 yards and 26 touchdowns, Lompoc rolled to an undefeated season and tops The Tribune’s final power ranking of 2017. Santa Ynez’s loss to St. Joseph dropped the Pirates one spot, meaning PAC 5 champion Paso Robles finish the season at No. 2. The biggest mover this week is Santa Maria, which jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after knocking off Nipomo in the final game of the regular season to capture its first league title since 1988. Seven of the teams in the Top 10 — excluding Santa Ynez, Atascadero and Pioneer Valley — will play Friday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
1. Lompoc (10-0, 4-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1
2. Paso Robles (5-4, 4-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3
3. Santa Ynez (8-2, 2-2 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2
4. Arroyo Grande (7-3, 3-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (6-4, 3-1 Los Padres), Previous: No. 5
6. Righetti (5-5, 2-2 PAC 5), Previous: No. 6
7. Santa Maria (6-4, 3-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10
8. Nipomo (4-6, 2-1 Northern), Previous: No. 8
9. Atascadero (3-7, 1-3 PAC 5), Previous: No. 9
10. Pioneer Valley (4-6, 1-3 Los Padres) Previous: No. 7
Comments