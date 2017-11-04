Morro Bay hosts Nipomo in a Northern League game. David Middlecamp 10-27-2017
High School Sports

Prep football wrap-up: Morro Bay topples Templeton to finish season

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

November 04, 2017 4:09 PM

Morro Bay 27, Templeton 21

Morro Bay (2-8, 1-2 Northern) jumped out to a 27-7 lead and held on for the win at home in the final game of the season against Northern League rivals Templeton (2-8, 0-3 Northern). The Eagles did make things interesting, scoring a touchdown following an onside kick recovery to make it 27-21 with 5:51 left, but Morro Bay was able to keep Templeton out of the end zone for the win.

Paso Robles 21, Atascadero 14

Paso Robles (5-4, 4-0 PAC 5) didn’t score in the second half, but three first-half touchdowns was enough to knock off Atascadero (3-7, 1-3 PAC 5) to give the Bearcats their first outright league title since 2011. Junior quarterback Reese Brumley, who filled in for the injured Hunter Barnhart, threw for a touchdown and gained 168 total yards (128 passing, 40 rushing) to finish an undefeated PAC 5 season.

Santa Maria 41, Nipomo 25

Santa Maria (6-4, 3-0 Northern) scored 34 points in the second half to rally from a 19-0 deficit against Nipomo (4-6, 2-1 Northern) and win its first football league title since 1988.

Arroyo Grande 59, SLO High 14

Junior running back James Gilmet touched the ball seven times and scored three touchdowns for Arroyo Grande (7-3, 3-1 PAC 5) in the win over SLO High (2-8, 0-4 PAC 5). Five other players had touchdowns for the Eagles, and junior quarterback Kadin Byrne threw for two scores.

Righetti 45, Pioneer Valley 13

St. Joseph 20, Santa Ynez 14

Lompoc 71, Cabrillo 13

8-man

Windward 33, Mission Prep 30

In a game that was tight from beginning to end, Windward was able to hold off Mission Prep (6-2) in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 eight-man playoffs. Windward’s touchdown pass with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter to make it 33-24 proved to be the difference. Mission Prep junior quarterback Chase Jones threw four touchdowns to four different receivers in the loss.

