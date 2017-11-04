Prep football wrap-up: Morro Bay topples Templeton to finish season

Morro Bay 27, Templeton 21
Morro Bay (2-8, 1-2 Northern) jumped out to a 27-7 lead and held on for the win at home in the final game of the season against Northern League rivals Templeton (2-8, 0-3 Northern). The Eagles did make things interesting, scoring a touchdown following an onside kick recovery to make it 27-21 with 5:51 left, but Morro Bay was able to keep Templeton out of the end zone for the win.
Clash of the Coast Trophy comes Home! pic.twitter.com/OBYJaJ2bpo— Morro Bay Athletics (@MorroBaySports) November 4, 2017
Paso Robles 21, Atascadero 14
Paso Robles (5-4, 4-0 PAC 5) didn’t score in the second half, but three first-half touchdowns was enough to knock off Atascadero (3-7, 1-3 PAC 5) to give the Bearcats their first outright league title since 2011. Junior quarterback Reese Brumley, who filled in for the injured Hunter Barnhart, threw for a touchdown and gained 168 total yards (128 passing, 40 rushing) to finish an undefeated PAC 5 season.
Santa Maria 41, Nipomo 25
Santa Maria (6-4, 3-0 Northern) scored 34 points in the second half to rally from a 19-0 deficit against Nipomo (4-6, 2-1 Northern) and win its first football league title since 1988.
Photo gallery football @NipomoHS hosts @SantaMariaHigh https://t.co/Dcef3vIwR6— David Middlecamp (@DavidMiddlecamp) November 4, 2017
story @sdmiddlecamp North county coverage-@TravisDgibson
Arroyo Grande 59, SLO High 14
Junior running back James Gilmet touched the ball seven times and scored three touchdowns for Arroyo Grande (7-3, 3-1 PAC 5) in the win over SLO High (2-8, 0-4 PAC 5). Five other players had touchdowns for the Eagles, and junior quarterback Kadin Byrne threw for two scores.
Righetti 45, Pioneer Valley 13
St. Joseph 20, Santa Ynez 14
Lompoc 71, Cabrillo 13
8-man
Windward 33, Mission Prep 30
In a game that was tight from beginning to end, Windward was able to hold off Mission Prep (6-2) in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 eight-man playoffs. Windward’s touchdown pass with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter to make it 33-24 proved to be the difference. Mission Prep junior quarterback Chase Jones threw four touchdowns to four different receivers in the loss.
Comments