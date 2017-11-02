Paso Robles junior Pablo Cortes at the PAC 8 midseason cross country meet at the Fairbanks Course. Photo by Joe Johnston 10-12-17
Paso Robles junior Pablo Cortes at the PAC 8 midseason cross country meet at the Fairbanks Course. Photo by Joe Johnston 10-12-17 Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
High School Sports

Paso Robles boys cross country wins PAC 8 title by one point over Arroyo Grande

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

November 02, 2017 6:50 PM

It was the narrowest of victories for the Paso Robles boys cross country team Thursday at the PAC 8 finals at the Cuesta-Fairbanks Cross Country Course.

With four runners finishing in the top 9, Paso Robles held off Arroyo Grande to win the boys team title by one point, 35-36.

Junior and county champion Pablo Cortes set a new personal record with a 15:47 on the 5,000-meter course to finish in second place behind the race winner — Arroyo Grande senior Luis Jazo (15:42).

Paso Robles junior Steven Scruggs (16:19) finished in fifth, sophomore Damian Gavilan (16:21) finished in seventh and senior Ian Young (16:33) finished in ninth to help bring home the title.

San Luis Obispo finished third in the boys team competition.

Laguna XCountry115
Three members of the SLO High cross country team compete at the San Luis Obispo County cross country meet at Laguna Lake Park. Photo by Joe Johnston 10-26-17
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

SLO takes girls team win

In the girls race, SLO High went one-two-three to take home the girls team title. Sophomore Alexi Steinmaus (19:34) finished first followed by senior twin sisters Alexis Lewis (19:36) and Eliza Lewis (19:46).

Arroyo Grande freshman Arabella Edler finsihed fourth with a time of 19:54.

Atascadero finished second in the team competition led by freshman Annalisa Archibald (20:21, 7th) and Paso Robles finished third led by freshman Grace Chamberlain (20:32, 8th).

FULL RESULTS

  Comments  

