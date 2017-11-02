Prep football Power Rankings for Week 10 The Tribune
High School Sports

Prep football power rankings: Lompoc looks to finish regular season on top

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

November 02, 2017 3:30 PM

Lompoc started the season as the top team in The Tribune’s prep football power rankings, and with a win over one-win Cabrillo on Friday, it looks like the undefeated Braves will finish there, too. Paso Robles holds steady at No. 3 after a win over Righetti last week and looks to claim the PAC 5 title outright Friday against Atascadero. Games between Top 10 teams this week — including Santa Ynez-St. Joseph, Nipomo-Santa Maria. and Pioneer Valley-Righetti could shake up the list.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season.

1. Lompoc (9-0, 3-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1

2. Santa Ynez (8-1, 2-1 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2

3. Paso Robles (4-4, 3-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3

4. Arroyo Grande (5-3, 1-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4

5. St. Joseph (5-4, 2-1 Los Padres), Previous: No. 5

6. Righetti (4-5, 2-2 PAC 5), Previous: No. 6

7. Nipomo (4-5, 2-0 Northern), Previous: No. 8

8. Atascadero (3-6, 1-2 PAC 5), Previous: No. 9

9. Pioneer Valley (4-5, 1-3 Los Padres) Previous: No. 7

10. Santa Maria (5-4, 2-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10

