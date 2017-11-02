Prep football power rankings: Lompoc looks to finish regular season on top

Lompoc started the season as the top team in The Tribune’s prep football power rankings, and with a win over one-win Cabrillo on Friday, it looks like the undefeated Braves will finish there, too. Paso Robles holds steady at No. 3 after a win over Righetti last week and looks to claim the PAC 5 title outright Friday against Atascadero. Games between Top 10 teams this week — including Santa Ynez-St. Joseph, Nipomo-Santa Maria. and Pioneer Valley-Righetti could shake up the list.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season.
1. Lompoc (9-0, 3-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1
2. Santa Ynez (8-1, 2-1 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2
3. Paso Robles (4-4, 3-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3
4. Arroyo Grande (5-3, 1-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (5-4, 2-1 Los Padres), Previous: No. 5
6. Righetti (4-5, 2-2 PAC 5), Previous: No. 6
7. Nipomo (4-5, 2-0 Northern), Previous: No. 8
8. Atascadero (3-6, 1-2 PAC 5), Previous: No. 9
9. Pioneer Valley (4-5, 1-3 Los Padres) Previous: No. 7
10. Santa Maria (5-4, 2-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10
