Audrey McClish leads Morro Bay cross country to first league title since 2011

Navigating hairpin turns, sand and the best cross country runners the Los Padres League has to offer, Morro Bay junior Audrey McClish won her third straight league title Wednesday at the LPL finals at Morro Bay High School.
With a time of 16:57.17 on the 2.7-mile course, McClish helped lead Morro Bay to its first league title since 2011. Morro Bay junior Anelise Dempsey finished in third place with a time of 17:46. Templeton finished in third place in the girls team competition led by junior Paige Cuddy, who finished in ninth place with time of 19:01. Santa Ynez finished second.
Nipomo junior Devin Diaz won the boys league title in 14:46, beating out senior teammate Joe Gocke, who finished in 14:48. Nipomo finished third in the team competition behind first-place Santa Maria and second-place Cabrillo.
