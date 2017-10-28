Emilio Corona threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a win over Templeton. David Middlecamp 10-19-2017
Emilio Corona threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a win over Templeton. David Middlecamp 10-19-2017 David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Emilio Corona threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a win over Templeton. David Middlecamp 10-19-2017 David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

High School Sports

Prep football wrap-up: SLO High beats Templeton in final seconds in ‘instant classic’

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

October 28, 2017 4:06 PM

SLO High 24, Templeton 17

After a fumbled snap on a punt attempt set up Templeton (2-7, 0-2 Northern) with a short field with less than two minutes to play in a nonconference matchup Friday night, the SLO High (2-7, 0-3 PAC 5) defense was able to stop the Eagles offense and come away with a win on senior night. Sophomore quarterback Emilio Corona had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Landon Greenelsh. Senior running back Pierson Mosichuk added 167 yards on 31 carries.

“I am so happy for these seniors who have stuck together through many successes and failures on the football field. I told them before the game to make this their signature game, and I believe they were able to do that on their final home game wearing the black and gold,” SLO High head coach Pat Johnston said.

Nipomo 52, Morro Bay 0

The Nipomo (4-5, 2-0 Northern) defense made it two straight shutouts in Northern League play after shutting down the Morro Bay offense on Friday night. Against Morro Bay (1-8, 0-2 Northern), the Titans forced five turnovers — two interceptions by Anthony Perez, one by Adam Morales, a pick-six by Gage Wynn and a fumble recovery, also by Wynn. Simon Rodriguez also had two sacks.

Paso Robles 23, Righetti 14

Paso Robles senior kicker Cade England scored his first career touchdown and kicked a 53-yard field goal in a win over Righetti (4-5, 2-2 PAC 5) that secured at least a share of the PAC 5 title for the Bearcats. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Barnhart went 12-of-20 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown for Paso Robles (4-4, 3-0 PAC 5) and rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries.

Arroyo Grande 35, Atascadero 7

Junior quarterback Kadin Byrne ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in Arroyo Grande’s (6-3, 2-1 PAC 5) win over Atascadero (3-6, 1-2 PAC 5). Junior running back James Gilmet added a rushing touchdown and a touchdown catch. With interceptions by Elijah Castro and Michael McLean and a fumble recovery by Ivan Rocha, Arroyo Grande’s defense shut down the Greyhounds’ offense.

Lompoc 50, St. Joseph 6

Lompoc senior running back Toa Taua rushed for 122 yards and five touchdowns and surpassed the 4,000-yard mark for his high school career in the Braves’ (9-0, 3-0 Los Padres) win over St. Joseph (5-4, 2-1 Los Padres).

Santa Ynez 42, Pioneer Valley 10

Santa Maria 49, Viewpoint 14

8-man

Mission Prep 35, Laton 14

Mission Prep (6-1) wrapped up its regular season with a win on the road against Laton. The Roylas will find out their playoff seeding when brackets are released Monday.

Coast Union 90, Shandon 6

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti 1:54

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti
Watch highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over St. Joseph 2:05

Watch highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over St. Joseph
Highlights of SLO High's Pierson Mosichuk's big night in win over Morro Bay 0:50

Highlights of SLO High's Pierson Mosichuk's big night in win over Morro Bay

View More Video