Cade England scores first touchdown, kicks long field goal as Paso Robles beats Righetti

Cade England isn’t your typical kicker. If you ask his coach, he isn’t a kicker at all.
“He’s a football player,” Paso Robles head coach J.R. Reynolds said.
England’s full skill set was on display Friday night in Paso Robles’s 23-14 win over Righetti.
On 4th-and-1 in the second quarter, with Paso Robles trailing 7-0, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior lined up as the fullback and took a handoff in for the three-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his high school career. He then lined up and hit the extra point. Later in the half he cleared the way as a lead blocker for a three-yard touchdown run for Nathan Garcia to put Paso Robles up 14-7 at halftime.
In one series, Cade England was lead blocker, scored a TD on 4th and 1 run and kicked an extra point.— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) October 28, 2017
Paso 7, Righetti 7 pic.twitter.com/noIKaZ7xbf
“I have been waiting for the run game,” England said. “I scored my first touchdown today, that’s always exciting, but not only to block for my teammates but to block for my brothers. That is my favorite part about it.”
Things got even better for England in the second half. With the ball on the Righetti 36 yard line on fourth down, an area of the field where even NFL coaches will sometimes either keep the offense on the field or send out the punting unit, Reynolds ran England on the field to attempt a 53-yard field goal.
He proceeded to boot the ball through the uprights and celebrate like a maniac.
For some reason this didn’t go through earlier, but here’s Paso’s Cade England hitting a 53-yard field goal and celebrating like a mad man. pic.twitter.com/xmqBAWDPAL— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) October 28, 2017
“Right when I saw it up over the field goal posts I was gone. My mind went blank. I freaked out. I ran in a circle I think on the field. It’s the best thing you can ever feel in your life,” England said. Earlier in the season, England set a school record when he hit a school-record 54-yard field goal in a win over Clovis North.
Genuine joy from kicker Cade England after he kicked 53 yd FG and scored first TD in Paso Robles win over Righetti. pic.twitter.com/4Q9Ka4W7cs— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) October 28, 2017
England also had a 60-yard punt in the game that was muffed by the Righetti receiver and recovered by Paso Robles. But it wasn’t all good. England also missed another long attempt, shanked punt and a missed point-after-try. But he still had an major impact on the game, helping Paso Robles (4-4, 3-0 PAC 5) to lock up at least a share of the PAC 5 title.
“He’s a leader. He was voted captain for a reason and we know that he can do more than just kick even though he’s a very darn good kicker,” Reynolds said, adding England has played defensive line and linebacker at different points of the season. “I love the kid. He does everything the right way.”
Barnhart-Weisner Connection
Sophomore quarterback Hunter Barnhart again played well for Paso Robles in his third start of the season and he seems to have built a strong connection with junior wide receiver Marshall Weisner.
The two linked up in the third quarter for a 28-yard touchdown to put Paso Robles up for good, 23-14.
Hunter Barnhart finds Marshall Weisner for the 28 yard touchdown. Missed PAT.— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) October 28, 2017
End 3Q: Paso Robles 23, Righetti 14 pic.twitter.com/JbCWIolZV5
Weisner had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Barnhart went 12-of-20 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown passing and rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries.
Righetti Scores
The only two Righetti touchdowns came on usual plays. The first touchdown came on a 98-yard touchdown run by Dylan White in the first quarter. The run came one play after it was ruled that Paso Robles wide out Kaiden Gallant fumbled the ball into his own endzone after a long catch and run that appeared to be a score.
Later Righetti would score on a touchdown run after a Paso Robles offside penalty on a Righetti field goal attempt gave the Warriors a new set of downs inside the 10 yard line.
The rest of the night the Paso Robles defense was strong. Paso Robles senior defensive end Austin Gutierrez had two sacks in the game and the Bearcats secondary had four pass breakups.
What’s Next
The win gives Paso Robles the chance to finish league play undefeated, but it has to get through rival Atascadero (3-6, 1-2 PAC 5) in the final week of the season next Friday at home first.
