Prep football power rankings: Lompoc keeps top spot after holding off No. 2 Santa Ynez

Lompoc held off Santa Ynez in a defensive battle last Friday to remain atop this week’s prep football power rankings. Arroyo Grande’s win over Righetti kept the Eagles at No. 4, and a combination of byes and wins by the rest of our Top 10 kept the rankings the same heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
1. Lompoc (8-0, 2-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1
2. Santa Ynez (7-1, 1-1 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2
3. Paso Robles (3-4, 2-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3
4. Arroyo Grande (5-3, 1-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (5-3, 2-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 5
6. Righetti (4-4, 2-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 6
7. Pioneer Valley (4-4, 1-2 Los Padres) Previous: No. 7
8. Nipomo (3-5, 1-0 Northern), Previous: No. 8
9. Atascadero (3-5, 1-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 9
10. Santa Maria (4-4, 2-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10
