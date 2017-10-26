Prep football Power Rankings for Week 9
Prep football power rankings: Lompoc keeps top spot after holding off No. 2 Santa Ynez

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

October 26, 2017 3:41 PM

Lompoc held off Santa Ynez in a defensive battle last Friday to remain atop this week’s prep football power rankings. Arroyo Grande’s win over Righetti kept the Eagles at No. 4, and a combination of byes and wins by the rest of our Top 10 kept the rankings the same heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

1. Lompoc (8-0, 2-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1

2. Santa Ynez (7-1, 1-1 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2

3. Paso Robles (3-4, 2-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3

4. Arroyo Grande (5-3, 1-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4

5. St. Joseph (5-3, 2-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 5

6. Righetti (4-4, 2-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 6

7. Pioneer Valley (4-4, 1-2 Los Padres) Previous: No. 7

8. Nipomo (3-5, 1-0 Northern), Previous: No. 8

9. Atascadero (3-5, 1-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 9

10. Santa Maria (4-4, 2-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10

