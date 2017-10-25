‘We like our chances against anybody’: A.G. girls volleyball eyes CIF title

League titles seem to follow Rilee Day.
Now a senior at Arroyo Grande High School, Day won a share of her first league title as a sophomore at SLO High before transferring and winning a share of another last season. On Tuesday night, Day had 16 kills and celebrated her third championship when Arroyo Grande knocked off second-place Atascadero in straight sets to finish the PAC 8 season undefeated. It was the sixth straight season the Arroyo Grande girls volleyball team has won at least a share of a league title.
“We take a lot of pride in that tradition that has already been established,” second-year head coach Chip Blaney said.
But for the area powerhouse with eyes on a CIF-Southern Section title, the season is just beginning.
Day is leading the way in kills for a balanced and senior-heavy Arroyo Grande (22-4, 14-0 PAC 8) team that enters the playoffs as the No. 8-ranked team in Division 3.
One of those seniors, middle blocker Sabina Selzer — an All-County player who Blaney said is one of the most explosive and dynamic players on the team — might not be on the court when the playoffs begin next week due to a recent ankle injury. But senior setter Macie Lachemann, perhaps the most important player on the Eagles, is playing some of the best volleyball of her high school career.
“She has phenomenal touch on the ball and that makes it easy for those hitters,” Blaney said. “It all starts with the pass.”
Lachemann’s 43 assists against Atascadero gave her 707 for the season.
“I am so amazed at her sets,” Day said. “I always tell her, ‘You almost fooled me!’ ”
With the team’s second-leading hitter possibly out, Arroyo Grande will need to rely on its depth — and there’s plenty to be had. Day (187), junior Maddie Honeycutt (145) and Zoë Paulsen (101) all have more than 100 kills on the season, and senior Amber Martin (83) isn’t far behind. Senior Erin Dobbe, who was second on the team with nine kills against Atascadero, will see more playing time with Selzer out.
“We just love going at each other every day in practice,” Blaney said. “It’s just fun watching them play.”
Day said the biggest key has been the team’s positive energy and cohesion.
“When we have good energy, we can play really, really well,” Day said.
Arroyo Grande, which lost in the second round of the Division 2 playoffs last season, will now await the release of its playoff bracket later this week.
“We like our chances against anybody,” Blaney said.
