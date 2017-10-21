Prep football wrap-up: Atascadero scores 28 in 4th to beat SLO High

Lompoc 17, Santa Ynez 7
In a battle between the two top teams in the area, it was the Lompoc (8-0, 2-0 Los Padres) defense that shut down the potent offense of Santa Ynez (7-1, 1-1 Los Padres) to hold on for the win. It was the first game all season that Lompoc senior running back Toa Taua failed to find the endzone.
Arroyo Grande 38, Righetti 28
Led by junior quarterback Kadin Byrne, Arroyo Grande (5-3, 1-1 PAC 5) jumped out to a 31-0 lead before allowing a few late touchdowns to Righetti (4-4, 2-1 PAC 5) in a PAC 5 win that keeps the Eagles hopes of a share of a PAC 5 title alive.
Atascadero 35, SLO High 14
This game was tied 7-7 after three quarters before Atascadero (3-5, 1-1 PAC 5) exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter to come away with the home win over SLO High (1-7, 0-3 PAC 5).
Pioneer Valley 42, Cabrillo 7
Pioneer Valley (4-4, 1-2 Los Padres) jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to a win over Cabrillo (1-8, 0-3 Los Padres).
Santa Maria 40, Morro Bay 19
Blake Truhitte ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Santa Maria (4-4, 2-0 Northern) pulled away late in the game to beat Morro Bay (1-7, 0-1 Northern).
8-man
Mission Prep 51, Flintridge Prep 13
Junior Brayden Farr ran for two touchdowns and had an interception for Mission Prep (5-1) in a convincing win over Flintridge Prep.
Shandon 58, Maricopa 14
Shandon (1-3) got its first win in over 10 years against Maricopa.
