Prep football preview: Arroyo Grande eyes eighth straight win vs. Righetti

An extra week of practice can go a long way during the middle of the high school football season, and Arroyo Grande’s bye may have come at just the right time.
The Eagles are looking to bounce back from a 21-point loss to Paso Robles two weeks ago, a setback that ended their four-game winning streak that spanned the month of September.
Arroyo Grande (4-3, 0-1 PAC 5) can make up some ground in the league standings when it takes on first-place Righetti at 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Maria.
The Warriors (4-3, 2-0 PAC 5) have been dominant in their four victories, outscoring opponents 129-34 during those contests.
They figure to be challenged by an Eagles offense that leads the league in scoring (24.1 points per game) and leans heavily on junior running back James Gilmet, who has tallied 847 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns this fall.
Arroyo Grande has won seven straight meetings against Righetti, many of them lopsided results similar to last year’s 52-7 decision. The Warriors last win in the series came Nov. 13, 2009.
SLO High at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
SLO High suffered its fourth consecutive loss last Friday against Paso Robles, and another challenging matchup awaits this week in Atascadero.
The Tigers (1-6, 0-2 PAC 5) have struggled to score this season, averaging a league-low 9.9 points per contest. They also give up 42 points per game defensively.
Meanwhile, the Greyhounds (2-5, 0-1 PAC 5) have lost five of their last six games with similar troubles offensively. Atascadero, which has won four straight games against SLO High, averages 11.7 points per game this season.
Morro Bay at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Morro Bay had a week off to regroup after its 54-0 loss to Santa Ynez.
The Pirates (1-6, 0-0 Northern League) return to action with a trip south to play a Santa Maria team tied for first place in the league standings.
Saints quarterback Blake Truhitte has been dynamic in his senior season for Santa Maria (3-4, 1-0 Northern League). The 5-foot-6, 130-pound Truhitte has passed for 1,160 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 906 yards and nine more scores.
- Nipomo, Paso Robles and Templeton each have byes.
8-man
Mission Prep at Flintridge Prep, 7 p.m.
Mission Prep suffered its first loss of the season last week after squandering a 21-7 halftime lead on the road against Chadwick.
The Royals (4-1) have been stout defensively in allowing 17 points per game. Sophomore linebacker Dalton Strouss has anchored the defense with a team-high 50 tackles, to go with two tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Rebels (5-3) are coming off a 48-42 loss to Calvary Chapel and have yet to lose a home game this season.
Coast Union (4-3) at Valley Christian Academy (4-2), 7 p.m.
First place in the Coast Valley League will be at stake when Coast Union goes to Valley Christian Academy on Friday night.
The Broncos (4-3, 2-0 CVL) have defeated the Lions three years in a row. But Valley Christian Academy (4-2, 2-0 CVL) is riding a three-game winning streak and features the highest-scoring offense in the league at 44.5 points per game.
