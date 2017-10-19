Atascadero drops in The Tribune’s Week 8 prep football Power Rankings

The top two teams in the area — unmoved in our latest Power Rankings — face off Friday night when Lompoc plays host to Santa Ynez.
These are two teams that have hardly been challenged this year, and there’s not much separating either team through seven games. Both average 6.3 points allowed on defense, and Lompoc (51.6 points per game) and Santa Ynez (52.1) are nearly identically explosive on offense.
Elsewhere, Righetti jumped up a few spots after its big win over Atascadero, while Paso Robles — a winner over SLO High last week — remains the highest ranked team from San Luis Obispo County.
1. Lompoc (7-0, 1-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1
2. Santa Ynez (7-0, 1-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2
3. Paso Robles (3-4, 2-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3
4. Arroyo Grande (4-3, 0-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4
5. St. Joseph (5-3, 2-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 5
6. Righetti (4-3, 2-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 9
7. Pioneer Valley (3-4, 0-2 Los Padres) Previous: No. 7
8. Nipomo (3-5, 1-0 Northern), Previous: No. 8
8. Atascadero (2-5, 0-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 6
10. Santa Maria (3-4, 1-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10
