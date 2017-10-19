Atascadero fell in the Power Rankings after its loss last week to Righetti.
Atascadero fell in the Power Rankings after its loss last week to Righetti. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero fell in the Power Rankings after its loss last week to Righetti. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

High School Sports

Atascadero drops in The Tribune’s Week 8 prep football Power Rankings

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 19, 2017 10:58 AM

The top two teams in the area — unmoved in our latest Power Rankings — face off Friday night when Lompoc plays host to Santa Ynez.

These are two teams that have hardly been challenged this year, and there’s not much separating either team through seven games. Both average 6.3 points allowed on defense, and Lompoc (51.6 points per game) and Santa Ynez (52.1) are nearly identically explosive on offense.

Elsewhere, Righetti jumped up a few spots after its big win over Atascadero, while Paso Robles — a winner over SLO High last week — remains the highest ranked team from San Luis Obispo County.

1. Lompoc (7-0, 1-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1

2. Santa Ynez (7-0, 1-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2

3. Paso Robles (3-4, 2-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3

4. Arroyo Grande (4-3, 0-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4

5. St. Joseph (5-3, 2-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 5

6. Righetti (4-3, 2-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 9

7. Pioneer Valley (3-4, 0-2 Los Padres) Previous: No. 7

8. Nipomo (3-5, 1-0 Northern), Previous: No. 8

8. Atascadero (2-5, 0-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 6

10. Santa Maria (3-4, 1-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over St. Joseph

Watch highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over St. Joseph 2:05

Watch highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over St. Joseph
Highlights of SLO High's Pierson Mosichuk's big night in win over Morro Bay 0:50

Highlights of SLO High's Pierson Mosichuk's big night in win over Morro Bay
Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

View More Video