High School Sports

Paso Robles makes big leap in The Tribune’s Week 7 prep football Power Rankings

October 12, 2017 5:58 PM

The shock waves are surely still rippling through the PAC 5 following Paso Robles’ convincing win on the road against Arroyo Grande last week. It seems the only ones who saw it coming were those wearing crimson and white. The win catapulted Paso Robles from No. 8 to No. 3 in our prep football Power Rankings this week. Nipomo also moved up a couple of spots after shutting out Templeton, while Lompoc and Santa Ynez just keep blowing teams out.

1. Lompoc (7-0, 1-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1

2. Santa Ynez (6-0, 0-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 2

3. Paso Robles (2-4, 1-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 8

4. Arroyo Grande (4-3, 0-1 PAC 5), Previous: No. 3

5. St. Joseph (4-3, 1-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 4

6. Atascadero (2-4, 0-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 5

7. Pioneer Valley (3-1, 0-0 Los Padres) Previous: No. 6

8. Nipomo (2-5, 1-0 Northern), Previous: No. 10

9. Righetti (3-3, 1-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 7

10. Santa Maria (2-4, 0-0 Northern), Previous: No. 9

