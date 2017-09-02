Prep football: Rounding up another rough week for SLO County teams

Bishop Diego 42, Arroyo Grande 14
Arroyo Grande scored on touchdown runs by Steven Vargas and Tanner May. Arroyo Grande quarterback Kadin Byrne rushed for more than 100 yards.
St. Joseph 40, Righetti 14
Pioneer Valley 47, SLO High 7
Strathmore 55, Templeton 20
Zack Hewitson came in at quarterback for Templeton and threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 43 yards. Templeton’s Jesse McClain had six catches for 148 yards, and Shane Simonin carried the ball 22 times for 119 yards.
San Marcos 35, Morro Bay 19
Morro Bay senior Myles Minnis rushed for three touchdowns and 133 yards on 13 carries.
Lompoc’s Toa Taua had 133 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Santa Barbara 47, Santa Maria 26
Dos Pueblos 65, Cabrillo 0
Santa Ynez 63, Carpinteria 0
Paso Robles at Frontier
Mission Prep at Pinewood
Canceled due to extreme heat
