Atascadero Football Hosts Ventura

Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High School football’s Arik Machado runs the ball Friday night in the Greyhounds’ nonconference matchup against Ventura.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenew.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High School football players dive on a Ventura fumble in the teams’ Friday night matchup in Atascadero.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Atascadero High football hosts Ventura in a non-conference game.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com