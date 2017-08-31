The Tribune prep football Power Rankings: Week 1

While San Luis Obispo County teams had a rough start to the 2017 season in Week 0, prep football teams to the south got off to great starts. Lompoc came out firing with a big win over Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria (45-10 over Morro Bay), Pioneer Valley (13-10 over Nipomo) and Righetti (47-7 over Morro Bay) all got wins to move up on our Top 10. St. Joseph lost (41-22 to Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks) but hung with a good team and moved into the No. 2 spot, while an Atascadero overtime win (27-21 over Foothill) moved them up two spots. The biggest drop was Paso Robles, who lost to Lemoore at home and then lost its head coach, dropping them down four spots on our list. Here’s the rest of our Top 10 heading into Week 1:
1. Lompoc (1-0, 0-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 1
2. St. Joseph (0-1, 0-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 3
3. Atascadero (1-0, 0-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 5
4. Santa Ynez (1-0, 0-0 Los Padres), Previous: No. 6
5. Arroyo Grande (0-1, 0-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 4
6. Paso Robles (0-1, 0-0 PAC 5), Previous: No. 2
7. Santa Maria (1-0, 0-0 Northern), Previous: No. 8
8. Pioneer Valley (1-0, Los Padres), Previous: Unranked
9. Righetti (1-0, 0-0 PAC 5), Previous: Unranked
10. Nipomo (0-1, 0-0 Northern), Previous: No. 7
