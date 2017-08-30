Larry Grant out as Paso Robles High head football coach one week into the season

Paso Robles High School and head football coach Larry Grant have parted ways just days into the 2017 season. The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

“The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) and Paso Robles High School (PRHS) head varsity football coach, Larry Grant, have mutually agreed to part ways,” a press release states.

Offensive coordinator J.R. Reynolds, last year’s junior varsity head coach, has been named the interim head coach, according to the release.

The move comes nearly a year after longtime head coach Rich Schimke was fired mid-season following an incident involving a player.

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.