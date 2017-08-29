Atascadero’s OT win the lone bright spot for SLO County prep football | Sports Notes

It wasn’t a great start to the 2017 season for San Luis Obispo County football Friday night.
Just one local (11-man) team — Atascadero — came away with a win: SLO County 1, Visiting Teams 6. The Greyhounds picked up their win in dramatic fashion. Senior running back Arik Machado scored in overtime to beat Foothill, 27-21. Machado finished the game with 118 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Friday night’s scores:
▪ Atascadero 27, Foothill 21
▪ Pioneer Valley 13, Nipomo 10
▪ Santa Maria 45, SLO High 10
▪ Lemoore 12, Paso Robles 7
▪ Lompoc 44, Arroyo Grande 7
▪ Aptos 58, Templeton 12
▪ Righetti 47, Morro Bay 7
Prep Notes
▪ Mission Prep kicked off its eight-man football season Saturday with a 50-20 win over Calvary Chapel. The Royals rushed the ball 53 times for 352 yards, led by Vance Rocha’s 164 yards and three touchdowns.
▪ Nipomo lost a close game to Pioneer Valley to open the season, but the Titans had a big performance out of talented freshman Keyshawn Pu’a. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound linebacker had 10 total tackles in the game, including one for a loss. Pu’a is the younger brother of senior linebacker Elyaz Pu’a, who led Nipomo on Friday with 11 total tackles.
▪ Last week, the Arroyo Grande girls volleyball team made the CIF-Southern Section’s “2017 Girls Volleyball Teams To Watch” in Division 3, a list of the Top 16 teams expected to compete for a division title this season. The Eagles are coming off a 19-7 (13-1 PAC 8) season in which they advanced to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs. Arroyo Grande begins its 2017 season in pursuit of a sixth league title in a row Thursday with a match against Dos Pueblos.
Cal Poly Notes
▪ The Cal Poly men’s soccer team opened the 2017 season against two top-10 teams last week and almost staged a big upset. On Sunday, on the road against No. 10-ranked Notre Dame, Cal Poly lost 2-1 in overtime after a Jose Rivera goal tied the score at 1-1 in the 83rd minute. Two days earlier, Cal Poly (0-2) lost 2-0 to No. 7-ranked Indiana. The tough schedule continues next Monday when the team travels to No. 6 Maryland.
▪ Mustangs women’s volleyball is off to an undefeated start after winning the NIU Holiday Inn Express Invitational. Cal Poly (3-0) recorded wins over Northern Illinois, High Point and Dayton, all in three sets, to start the season. Sisters Adlee (46 kills,19 digs) and Torrey Van Winden (35 kills, 24 digs) led the way for the Mustangs. The team was picked to finish second in the Big West in a coaches poll released in August.
▪ The Cal Poly men’s basketball team released its 2017 schedule Monday. The team begins the season on the road Nov. 10 against Stanford and follows that with a game against Cal a few days later. Pepperdine, Fresno State and Princeton are also on the non-conference schedule with Big West Conference play beginning Dec. 4 against UC Santa Barbara.
