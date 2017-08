1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team Pause

0:37 Templeton High football goes through fast-paced practice

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg

0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County