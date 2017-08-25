Prep football wrap-up: SLO High falls to Santa Maria and more of Friday’s action

It was generally a rough night Friday for San Luis Obispo County teams as the 2017 high school football season got underway.
Defending PAC 5 champion Arroyo Grande lost big to Lompoc, and SLO High also fell by a lopsided margin to Santa Maria in a pair of Central Coast matchups. The only local school to pull out a win on the night was Atascadero, which was a 27-20 winner over Foothill in a contest that took overtime to decide.
Check out all the final scores from across the Central Coast along with highlights and social media below:
Scores:
