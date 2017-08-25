Marcos Moreno of Santa Maria pursues Pierson Mosichuk of San Luis Obispo in the teams’ high school football 2017 season opener.
High School Sports

Prep football wrap-up: SLO High falls to Santa Maria and more of Friday’s action

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 25, 2017 10:24 PM

It was generally a rough night Friday for San Luis Obispo County teams as the 2017 high school football season got underway.

Defending PAC 5 champion Arroyo Grande lost big to Lompoc, and SLO High also fell by a lopsided margin to Santa Maria in a pair of Central Coast matchups. The only local school to pull out a win on the night was Atascadero, which was a 27-20 winner over Foothill in a contest that took overtime to decide.

Check out all the final scores from across the Central Coast along with highlights and social media below:

Scores:

