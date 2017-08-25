Nipomo High School prepares for the 2017 season.
Nipomo High School prepares for the 2017 season. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Nipomo High School prepares for the 2017 season. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

High School Sports

The Tribune 2017 prep football preview

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 25, 2017 1:53 PM

Ready or not, the 2017 high school football season is here. And as in any new year, story lines and intrigue abound here on the Central Coast. Here in the The Tribune’s season preview, you can find team-by-team guides, a look at some of the more interesting developments, whether that be surrounding players, coaches, strategy, etc., and a glance at Week 0 games involving San Luis Obispo County teams Friday night.

Team guides

Arroyo Grande

Can the Eagles overcome the loss of a host of key players and their longtime head coach? Read more...

Is James Gilmet the star Arroyo Grande needs? Read more...

Atascadero Football55892
Atascadero High senior Alex Cooper (center) has asserted himself as a leader of the team and the offensive line. David Middlecamp 8-15-2017
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero

The Greyhounds plan a return to their roots of running the ball — early and often. Read more...

This natural-born leader finds the role he was born for. Read more...

Mission Prep55091
Mission Prep football preview David Middlecamp 8-10-2017
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Mission Prep

The Royals dropped down to 8-man football this season. Can they find enough success to make a return to 11-man in 2018? Read more...

Brayden Farr considered transferring, but his new coach changed his mind. Read more...

MB FBall Prac015
Morro Bay High School junior Aidan Moriarty drops back to pass during a recent practice. Photo by Joe Johnston 08-10-17
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Morro Bay

The Pirates are hoping to bounce back from a 2016 season marked by tragedy. Read more...

Quarterback Aiden Moriarty can sling it, but will he have enough weapons around him? Read more...

NHS FBall Prac012
Nipomo High School prepares for the 2017 season.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Nipomo

The Titans field a young — but talented — team in 2017. Read more...

Jedu Matautia-Reyes, “The Wolf” is hungry as ever. Read more...

Paso Football55504
Paso Robles High head coach Larry Grant leads his team during preseason practice. David Middlecamp 8-14-2017
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Paso Robles

A new coach and outlook have the Bearcats optimistic to take the title as SLO County’s top team. Read more...

New coach Larry Grant brings talented family members to team. Read more...

SLOHS football preview54297
San Luis Obispo High School football preview. David Middlecamp 8-9-2017
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo

The Tigers are out to prove they won’t be a pushover this season after failing to win a game last year. Read more...

Running back Pierson Mosichuk hopes successful senior season translates to offer to play for Navy. Read more...

Temp Fball Prac029
Templeton High School football practice. Photo by Joe Johnston 08-17-17
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Templeton

The Eagles are hoping to ride some late-season momentum into 2017. Read more...

Quarterback Morgan Scovell can run, but is that all? Read more...

More

▪  2017 preseason power rankings

▪  Top 5 SLO County players to watch

▪  Week 0 game previews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team
Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season 2:00

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season
Mission Prep coach talks about upcoming 8-man football season 0:50

Mission Prep coach talks about upcoming 8-man football season

View More Video