The Tribune 2017 prep football preview

Ready or not, the 2017 high school football season is here. And as in any new year, story lines and intrigue abound here on the Central Coast. Here in the The Tribune’s season preview, you can find team-by-team guides, a look at some of the more interesting developments, whether that be surrounding players, coaches, strategy, etc., and a glance at Week 0 games involving San Luis Obispo County teams Friday night.
Team guides
Arroyo Grande
Can the Eagles overcome the loss of a host of key players and their longtime head coach? Read more...
Is James Gilmet the star Arroyo Grande needs? Read more...
Atascadero
The Greyhounds plan a return to their roots of running the ball — early and often. Read more...
This natural-born leader finds the role he was born for. Read more...
Mission Prep
The Royals dropped down to 8-man football this season. Can they find enough success to make a return to 11-man in 2018? Read more...
Brayden Farr considered transferring, but his new coach changed his mind. Read more...
Morro Bay
The Pirates are hoping to bounce back from a 2016 season marked by tragedy. Read more...
Quarterback Aiden Moriarty can sling it, but will he have enough weapons around him? Read more...
Nipomo
The Titans field a young — but talented — team in 2017. Read more...
Jedu Matautia-Reyes, “The Wolf” is hungry as ever. Read more...
Paso Robles
A new coach and outlook have the Bearcats optimistic to take the title as SLO County’s top team. Read more...
New coach Larry Grant brings talented family members to team. Read more...
San Luis Obispo
The Tigers are out to prove they won’t be a pushover this season after failing to win a game last year. Read more...
Running back Pierson Mosichuk hopes successful senior season translates to offer to play for Navy. Read more...
Templeton
The Eagles are hoping to ride some late-season momentum into 2017. Read more...
Quarterback Morgan Scovell can run, but is that all? Read more...
More
▪ 2017 preseason power rankings
▪ Top 5 SLO County players to watch
