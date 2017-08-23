‘Natural leader’ Alex Cooper finds role he was born for with Atascadero football team

More Videos 0:50 Mission Prep coach talks about upcoming 8-man football season Pause 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:32 SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 2:08 SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 0:57 Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure 1:20 Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:41 How to make artisan pizza like a pro Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season Atascadero High senior Alex Cooper, son of head coach Vic Cooper, has been surrounded by football his whole life and he's ready to be a leader this season for Greyhounds football. Atascadero High senior Alex Cooper, son of head coach Vic Cooper, has been surrounded by football his whole life and he's ready to be a leader this season for Greyhounds football. David Middlecamp - The Tribune

Atascadero High senior Alex Cooper, son of head coach Vic Cooper, has been surrounded by football his whole life and he's ready to be a leader this season for Greyhounds football. David Middlecamp - The Tribune