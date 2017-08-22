Mission Prep football begins an 8-man odyssey it hopes lasts just one season

0:50 Mission Prep coach talks about upcoming 8-man football season Pause

0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

0:24 Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur

1:32 SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:57 Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

1:20 Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss

1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

1:56 How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home