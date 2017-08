0:46 Arroyo Grande running back James Gilmet looks to lead the Eagles this year and beyond Pause

0:30 Meet Atascadero zoo's newest resident: Amber the giant anteater

6:36 Remains of SLO County Marine killed in WWII return home after 74 years

0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

0:40 Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness

1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:57 Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

0:56 Do you know any of these home invasion suspects?