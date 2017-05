0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur Pause

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

0:31 Lost humpback whale greets visitors at Ventura Harbor

1:06 How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?

1:08 Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes

2:25 National Police Week 2017

0:35 Hiking the East Cuesta Ridge and Mount Lowe trail in San Luis Obispo

4:06 Can you guess whether the DMV rejected these license plates?

0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program