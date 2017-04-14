Prep roundup: Chase Erwin’s 30 kills leads Templeton boys volleyball to win over Morro Bay

Templeton junior Chase Erwin could feel the energy drifting through the net to the other side of the court.
After the Eagles boys volleyball team won the first game 25-16 against Los Padres League rival Morro Bay, Templeton blew a 9-1 lead to drop the second game 24-21. But Erwin’s big right arm snatched the energy back in the third game with a dominating performance.
The Eagles’ leading kill man had a pair of aces, nine kills and three blocks to give Templeton a 25-19 win in game three. Templeton would go on to win a back-and-forth fourth set 27-25 to close out the match with a 3-1 win Thursday. Erwin finished with a season-high 30 kills.
“I know when I get a big swing the team cheers and gets louder and plays better. We got our energy back really quick,” Erwin said. “We came together as a team which is the most important thing.”
Erwin called it the team’s biggest win of the season, and it avenged a 3-1 loss earlier in the season.
“We never really have played at a team better than we did today,” Erwin said.
And it’s a small team. Templeton played with just seven players Thursday after Burke Gehrung went out with a recent injury. Erwin likes his small squad.
“It makes it a lot easier to get close to people and get used to their playing style,” Erwin said.
Templeton senior Trevor Holmes finished with 47 assists and Zach Kruse had nine kills, 15 digs and two aces.
The win puts essentially puts Templeton (8-10, 6-3 LPL) and Morro Bay (10-8, 7-3 LPL) in a tie for second place behind undefeated Santa Ynez with two of the bottom three teams in the league left on the schedule.
Templeton will play Santa Maria on April 25, and Morro Bay will play Cabrillo next Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Arroyo Grande 403, Pioneer Valley No Score
The Eagles clinched their fifth straight PAC 8 title with the win. Arroyo Grande’s Jack Avrit shot a one-under 71 and his brother Owen carded an even-72 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Arroyo Grande (12-0 PAC 8) returns to action a week from Tuesday, playing host to San Luis Obispo.
BOYS TENNIS
San Luis Obispo 17, Pioneer Valley 1
The Tigers were led by Sam Johnson, who won 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 and the doubles team of Alex Hasley and Cole Westwood, who also swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. San Luis Obispo improves to 12-5 and 10-1 in the PAC 8.
Arroyo Grande 17, Paso Robles 1
Joey Kullman swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 and teammate Greg Hayden won all three sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. The doubles team of Patrick Angle and Parker Turner also swept 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 for Arroyo Grande (16-1, 11-0 PAC 8).
Templeton 9, Santa Maria 9 (78-67)
Max Starkman and Ben Glossner teamed up to win 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 for the undefeated Eagles, who are 11-0 entering the final week of the season.
Morro Bay 10, Nipomo 8
Simon Janzen swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 and Gianni Bocardo won all three 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 for the Pirates. The tandem of Ethan Siems and Marley Chang won 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 for Morro Bay (6-9, 4-8 Los Padres League).
Nipomo drops to 7-8 and 5-7 in the LPL.
SOFTBALL
San Luis Obispo 4, Atascadero 3
The Tigers pulled out a close game to move into second place in the PAC 8 standings. The Tigers managed four runs on three hits. Marissa Piatt had an RBI for San Luis Obispo (6-2) and Malia Xiao Gin, Amanda Marcum and Kaitlyn Sandoval all recorded hits.
Freshman Xiao Gin pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out nine with one walk.
Mission Prep 9, Pioneer Valley 5
The Royals won their second PAC 8 game of the season behind Delanie Beavers, who went 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Sam MArtin was 2 for 3 and Annie Bailey had two hits and two RBI.
Anna Reed pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and had seven strikeouts.
Mission Prep (2-6 PAC 8) plays at Arroyo Grande on April 25.
Nipomo 18, Orcutt Academy 0 (five innings)
The Titans scored 12 runs in the first inning en route to a five-inning victory. Hope Goodall was 3 for 3 with three runs and pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.
Lisette Coria was 4 for 5 with two runs and freshman Micayla Mendez was 4 for 5 with three RBI for Nipomo (5-9, 3-5 LPL), who face San Luis Obispo on Friday.
Paso Robles 18, St. Joseph 1 (five innings)
No further stats or information was available.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arroyo Grande 3, Paso Robles 0
The Eagles swept 25-9, 25-11, 25-23. Jackson Tourdot had 12 kills and Andy Vanbogelen added five kills and three blocks. Noah Nailor chipped in seven kills, VuHoang Lee had seven digs and three aces and Sasha Bylsma recorded 28 assists for Arroyo Grande (13-0, 11-0), which will compete in the Bellermine Tournament this weekend.
Paso Robles was led by Ethan Todd’s seven kills and 14 digs. Micah Canales had 19 digs and Marcus Stemper had six kills and 14 digs. Ramon Torres added 16 assists and nine digs for the Bearcats (7-7, 5-5 PAC 8), who will play at Cabrillo on Tuesday.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Arroyo Grande 158, San Luis Obispo 156 (boys); Arroyo Grande 184, San Luis Obispo 131 (girls)
The boys teams were tied heading into the final event of the day. Trent Schachter posted wins in the 100 fly (52.47 seconds) and the 100 back (56.23) for Arroyo Grande. Jared Martin placed second in the 50 free with a CIF consideration time of 22.14.
James Hazel was a double event winner in the 200 and 500 frees and Kevin Virnig won the 200 IM and 100 breast for Arroyo Grande.
San Luis Obispo was led by a pair of wins by Galen Penvenne in the 50 free (21.27) and the 100 free (47.33). Mark Erbstoesser had a CIF-qualifying times in the backstroke (58.29) and the 200 free (1:47.17).
Orlando Birdsong won the diving portion for the Tigers with a score of 198.75.
The Arroyo Grande girls were paced by the 200 medley relay of Paige Leonard, Sarah Kasper, Hannah Parson and Mikayla Pock, who won in a CIF-consideration time of 1:54.40.
Leonard went on to win the 200 IM in a CIF-consideration 2:14.64 and Parson won the 50 free in a CIF-automatic 24.10 — tying a school record set by Mia Schachter in 2012. Parson also had a CIF automatic time in the 100 free at 53.20.
Sam Hazel won the 200 free in 1:59.06 and Shelbee Avalino won the diving portion with a score of 200.25. Kasper, Pock, Hazel and Taylor York won the 200 free relay in 1:44.77 and the team of Hazel, Leonard, Sara Stipanov and Hannah Parson won the 400 free relay in 3:45.64, both CIF-consideration times.
San Luis Obispo was led by Adelynn Peterson, who won the 100 fly in 59.96.
