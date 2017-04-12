High School Sports

April 12, 2017 11:33 PM

Prep roundup: SLO High baseball rallies to beat Mission Prep in extra innings

By Travis Gibson

The San Luis Obispo High School baseball team rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Mission Prep 10-9 in eight innings Wednesday.

Mission Prep (6-8 overall, 3-8 PAC 8) jumped out to a 7-3 lead after four innings, but a four-run top half of the fifth inning by San Luis Obispo tied the game at 7-7. Mission Prep looked like it would take the lead when Bryce Fledderman, who already had a home run earlier in the game, sent a shot to center field, but Will Compton made a leaping grab to rob the home run in the sixth inning.

In the top of the eighth inning with a runner on first, Noah Cracknell launched a pitch over the short wall in left field to put SLO High up 9-7. Carson O’Connor then cracked an RBI single to extend the Tigers lead to 10-7 — and the insurance run was needed.

Mission Prep’s Chance Keegan hit a home run with a man on in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-9 before Compton closed the game for the SLO High (5-9, 4-7 PAC 8) to earn the save.

SLO High sophomore Cooper Benson was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a home run, and O’Connor finished the game 3 for 4. Benny Rodgers struck out 10 and picked up the win. Game three of the series is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

BASEBALL

Paso Robles 11, St. Joseph 2

Brad Tews tossed five shutout innings, and Mark Armstrong homered, doubled and drove in four runs in the Bearcats’ win.

Dylan Lews also had two hits, including a double and two RBI. Jeff Giroux, Seth Mathysse and Wyatt Gidcumb all had RBI singles.

Paso Robles (13-3 overall, 10-1 PAC 8) moves into a tie atop the league standings with Righetti, which lost to Atascadero on Wednesday, and wraps up its three-game series against St. Joseph at home Thursday night.

Atascadero 4, Righetti 3

The Greyhounds handed first-place Righetti its first PAC 8 loss of the season with a nine-inning victory. With the win, Atascadero (9-7 overall, 6-5 PAC 8) remains in a tie for third place with Arroyo Grande. The Greyhounds are set to wrap up their three-games series with Righetti on Thursday.

Arroyo Grande 11, Pioneer Valley 8

The Eagles won their third straight to remain in a tie with Atascadero in the PAC 8 standings. Arroyo Grande (9-7 overall, 6-5 PAC 8) will wrap up its three-game series with Pioneer Valley on the road Friday.

Templeton 4, Cabrillo 0

The Eagles (13-5 overall, 10-4 Los Padres League) won their fifth straight to maintain a hold on second place in the league standings.

Templeton next plays at Nipomo on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Paso Robles 413, Pioneer Valley NA

Bailey Flickinger and Connor Nolan each shot a 77 to share medalist honors and lead the Bearcats to victory at Black Lake Golf Course.

Logan Elliott also posted an 80 to contribute to Paso Robles’ win. The Bearcats improve to 8-3 in PAC 8 play.

BOYS TENNIS

Paso Robles 15, Orcutt Academy 3

Singles players Brysan Pesenti (6-3, 6-0, 6-3) and Evan Proulx (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) each swept to lead the Bearcats in a nonconference matchup.

The doubles team of Reese Eddy and Manato Maeda also swept, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2. Paso Robles improves to 15-5 overall with the win.

